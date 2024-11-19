Congress Moves Ahead with New Telangana Thalli Statue at Secretariat Amid Controversy

Hyderabad: Despite widespread criticism and protests, the Congress government in Telangana is pressing forward with its plans to install a new Telangana Thalli statue at the State Secretariat. The decision has sparked a significant uproar, particularly among opposition parties and several sections of the public, who feel the changes undermine the cultural and emotional significance of the existing symbols of Telangana.

The controversy began when the Congress government announced intentions to modify the Telangana Thalli statue and the State Emblem. In response to public outcry, the government convened a Cabinet Sub-Committee earlier this year to hold consultations with stakeholders and gather public opinions on the proposed changes. However, after several months, it remains unclear whom the committee engaged with or what feedback was received, as no details have been made public.

The Controversial Changes

In February, the Telangana Cabinet agreed to form a sub-committee to discuss the proposed alterations to the Telangana Thalli statue and the State Emblem. The sub-committee, led by Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, held its first meeting in March at the Secretariat. The government issued instructions to officials to shortlist eminent artists and intellectuals to propose new designs that would better reflect the democratic aspirations of the people and the common woman of Telangana.

Despite these efforts, the details of any consultations, stakeholder meetings, or public suggestions have not been disclosed. Critics are questioning the transparency of the process, with some alleging that the changes are being driven by political motives rather than public interest.

Unilateral Decisions and Opposition

In addition to the lack of clarity surrounding the consultation process, the Congress government’s move to install the new statue in the Secretariat has faced strong opposition from various quarters. The statue installation is scheduled for December 9, coinciding with the birthday celebrations of Congress Parliamentary Party chief Sonia Gandhi.

Opposition leaders, particularly from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), have slammed the government’s decision to move forward without consulting the public or considering the emotional connection people have with the existing Telangana Thalli statue. MLC Deshapathi Srinivas of BRS criticized the government for making changes without any public demand, accusing Congress of attempting to erase the legacy of the previous government in an attempt to score political points.

“People did not ask for changes in the Telangana Thalli statue or the State Emblem. The Congress is making these changes out of spite to erase the imprint of the previous government,” said Srinivas. He further questioned the practicality of replacing statues that have already been installed at key locations across villages, towns, and urban areas in Telangana.

Previous Controversies Over State Emblem

This is not the first time that the government has faced criticism over the use of the State Emblem. Earlier this year, the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) and RTA officials in Jogulamba Gadwal were found using an unofficial version of the State Emblem on banners and barricades. Both instances drew backlash from the public and were rectified after criticism.

Despite this history, the Congress government’s continued push for changes to the state’s iconic symbols has raised questions about the motives behind these alterations. Critics argue that such changes could be more about political gain rather than a genuine reflection of the people’s aspirations.

The New Statue and Infrastructure Changes

As part of the installation of the new Telangana Thalli statue, significant alterations are underway at the Secretariat. The Baahubali gate at the main entrance has been dismantled, and new roads are being constructed inside the complex to accommodate the statue. The Roads and Buildings Department is overseeing the infrastructure work.

While the Congress government insists that the changes are in line with the state’s evolving identity, critics argue that the move is more about advancing political agendas than respecting the historical significance of the symbols that have come to represent Telangana’s identity.

Calls for Unity and Respect for Public Sentiment

BRS MLC Kodandaram, who had previously participated in various Telangana Thalli statue unveiling ceremonies, also expressed disapproval of the changes. He suggested that if there were genuine concerns about the statue, they should have been raised earlier rather than now, as political differences between Congress and BRS have deepened.

The debate surrounding the new Telangana Thalli statue reflects broader issues of political rivalry and public sentiment, with many questioning whether the Congress government is prioritizing political capital over the feelings of the people of Telangana.