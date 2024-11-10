Container Catches Fire Near Zaheerabad Bypass, 8 New Tata Nexon Cars Destroyed

A container truck transporting eight brand new Tata Nexon cars caught fire unexpectedly near Zaheerabad Bypass in Sangareddy district. The truck was on its way from Mumbai to a showroom in Hyderabad when the fire broke out, resulting in all the vehicles inside being completely destroyed.

The driver, who managed to escape with minor injuries, reported seeing smoke emerging from the rear section of the container shortly before the flames intensified.

The fire caused a temporary disruption on the bypass, drawing the attention of local residents and commuters. Firefighters arrived at the scene to control and extinguish the flames, but the vehicles were already beyond salvage.

Preliminary reports suggest the possibility of an electrical fault or overheating within the container, but a full investigation is underway to determine the exact cause.

This incident serves as a reminder of the risks involved in transporting high-value goods over long distances. Traffic on the busy bypass was restored after the fire was contained, and local authorities are working closely with the transportation company to prevent similar occurrences in the future.