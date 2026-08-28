Core Congress NRI Appeals to Rahul Gandhi, Kharge to Intervene in Telangana Congress Crisis

Hyderabad: The Indian Americans Forum (IAF) and Friends of Congress USA, operating under the banner of Core Congress NRI, have appealed to senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge to intervene in the growing internal crisis within the Telangana Congress and take steps to strengthen the party.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the organisation expressed concern over the prevailing situation in the Telangana Congress, describing it as deeply distressing for party workers and supporters who had actively worked against the BRS for nearly nine years.

The representatives recalled their association with the Congress campaign during the 2018 Assembly elections alongside Rahul Gandhi, stating that their involvement had always been driven by a commitment to strengthening the Congress and its ideology rather than seeking political positions such as MLA or MP posts.

The Core Congress NRI urged the party leadership to give greater importance to ideology and long-standing party workers, cautioning against excessive dependence on leaders who had joined the Congress from other political parties.

It said that genuine Congress workers who had consistently fought against the BRS and worked for the party over the years should be given due recognition and importance within the organisation.

The group also called for an end to what it described as temporary “patch-up” arrangements to resolve internal disputes. It urged the AICC leadership to initiate meaningful organisational reforms wherever there were allegations of corruption, commissions or administrative incompetence.

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According to the organisation, merely appointing or depending on AICC secretaries to settle differences would not provide a lasting solution to the problems within the Telangana Congress.

On the issue of government guarantees, the Core Congress NRI expressed support for Rahul Gandhi’s public welfare initiatives but stressed that major welfare promises at both the national and state levels should be preceded by proper feasibility studies and financial assessments.

The organisation said inadequate evaluation of the financial implications of certain guarantees could create difficulties for students, unemployed youth, farmers and government employees. It added that concerns raised earlier during its manifesto analysis had not been adequately addressed.

The group further called on the Congress leadership to ensure that future welfare guarantees and major policy announcements are backed by proper financial planning and feasibility studies.

The organisation also said Telangana required capable, educated, professional, experienced and dignified political leadership. It expressed concern over what it described as abusive and divisive political rhetoric and alleged that several capable Congress MLAs were being sidelined by an “incompetent group” within the party.

The Indian Americans Forum and Friends of Congress USA reiterated their commitment to Telangana and said they would continue to extend their support in the larger interests of the Congress party and the people of the state.