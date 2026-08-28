‘Original Congress vs Yellow Congress’: Internal Rift Deepens in Telangana Congress

Hyderabad: Internal differences within the Telangana Congress appear to be intensifying, with tensions growing between long-standing party leaders and workers and those who joined the Congress from other political parties.

The issue, being described by some party workers as an “Original Congress vs Yellow Congress” dispute, has reportedly led to disagreements at various levels, from ministers and MLAs to grassroots workers.

Jadcherla Congress MLA Anirudh Reddy reportedly raised concerns over the alleged preferential treatment being given to leaders who joined the party from the TDP and BRS. He questioned why certain pending bills of leaders who switched to the Congress were being cleared while those associated with the party for years were allegedly being ignored.

In Wanaparthy, senior Congress leader Chinna Reddy recently expressed dissatisfaction over the growing influence of leaders who joined the party from the BRS. He reportedly alleged that BRS turncoat leader Megha Reddy was dominating party affairs and sidelining him and his supporters.

Similar concerns are being raised by grassroots Congress workers in the Wanaparthy constituency, where some long-time party activists have alleged that they are being denied proper access and recognition within the local Congress organisation, while supporters of leaders who recently joined the party are being given preference.

The dissatisfaction is not limited to local workers. According to reports, at least one Congress MLA has expressed disappointment that the minister in charge of his constituency, Damodar Raja Narasimha, has allegedly not visited the constituency or engaged with party workers since the 2023 Assembly elections.

Munugode Congress MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy has also made remarks suggesting that some ministers are unhappy with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s style of functioning, although they may not be openly expressing their concerns.

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Old Congress workers have also expressed frustration over the distribution of nominated posts and committee in-charge positions. They allege that supporters of leaders who joined the Congress from other parties are receiving greater opportunities, while long-time workers continue to wait for recognition.

Some workers argue that with the government already completing a significant part of its term, promises of providing positions to original Congress leaders at a later stage have caused further disappointment. They question whether long-time workers are being remembered only when elections approach, after others have already enjoyed political power and positions.

Amid growing complaints and criticism, reports suggest that Congress Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan has been holding meetings at the grassroots level to understand internal issues and address the concerns of dissatisfied leaders and workers.

Political observers believe that if the Congress leadership fails to address the growing divide between long-time party workers and leaders who joined from other parties, the issue could become a significant challenge ahead of the next elections.

According to reports, a leading English newspaper spoke to several Congress MLAs, ministers and grassroots workers, who highlighted concerns about the growing internal tensions within the Telangana Congress.