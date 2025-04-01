Cricket Australia Awards National Contracts for 2025-26 Season

Melbourne: Cricket Australia has awarded national men’s contracts to standout newcomers Sam Konstas, Beau Webster, and Matthew Kuhnemann for the 2025-26 season.

On Tuesday, Cricket Australia announced a settled 23-player list, with just three changes from the previous year. Sean Abbott, Aaron Hardie, and Todd Murphy were the only omissions.

Also Read: New Financial Year New Rules: UPI, Bank Balance, and Tax Changes from April 1″

Rising Stars Rewarded

Konstas and Webster have earned their maiden CA contracts after impressive performances in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series victory. Meanwhile, Kuhnemann excelled on the Sri Lanka tour, claiming 16 wickets in two Tests.

It marks a rollercoaster stretch for 28-year-old Kuhnemann, who played through a broken thumb, was cited for a suspect action, and later cleared. He has now edged out Murphy and Sheffield Shield standout Corey Rocchiccioli to partner Nathan Lyon as Australia’s frontline spinner.

This is Kuhnemann’s first time making the initial contract list, though he earned an upgrade in 2023.

Vote of Confidence for Konstas and Webster

The list signals strong backing for Webster and Konstas as they push for inclusion in June’s World Test Championship (WTC) final.

However, with Cameron Green returning from injury and Josh Inglis’ strong debut in Sri Lanka, competition for top-order spots is heating up.

Selection chief George Bailey also mentioned Mitchell Marsh, who was dropped in January and later missed time due to a back injury, but has since returned as a batter in the IPL.

Selection Chief George Bailey’s Statement

“Matt (Kuhnemann) was outstanding once again in Sri Lanka and we believe he can play a key role across the next 18 months,” said Bailey.

“Beau proved more than comfortable at Test level with bat and ball, adding an additional dimension in the field and to the balance of the side.”

“With Cameron Green and Mitch Marsh returning, there will be welcome and healthy competition for places in the WTC and West Indies tours.”

“In Sam, we see promising upside in a young player who will continue to develop at first-class and international levels.”

Contract Upgrades and Notable Omissions

Non-contracted players can earn upgrades by playing a certain number of international matches over the next 12 months.

Notably absent from the list are Cooper Connolly and Nathan McSweeney, who both received contract upgrades in 2024-25 but missed selection this time.

Meanwhile, fast bowlers Xavier Bartlett, Lance Morris, and Jhye Richardson retained their contracts despite injury-hit seasons in 2024-25.

Packed International Calendar Ahead

Australia’s upcoming fixtures include:

World Test Championship final (June)

(June) Three-Test tour of the Caribbean

Ashes series next summer

19 T20 Internationals leading to the 2026 T20 World Cup

leading to the Nine ODIs across three series in preparation for the 2027 50-over World Cup

Cricket Australia Men’s Contract List 2025-26

Xavier Bartlett, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Lance Morris, Jhye Richardson, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster, Adam Zampa.