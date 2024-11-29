Sports

Cricketer Imran Patel Passes Away Due to Cardiac Arrest on the Field (Video Goes Viral)

Syed Mubashir29 November 2024 - 15:07
Pune: In a tragic incident on the cricket field, a cricketer lost his life to a cardiac arrest. The incident occurred on Thursday during a match at the Garware Stadium in Pune. The 35-year-old batsman, Imran Patel, who was playing as an opener, suddenly complained of chest pain and collapsed on the ground.

While batting, Imran experienced severe chest pain and informed the umpires about his discomfort. The players paused the game, and Imran tried to walk off the field but collapsed before he could make it out. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, but doctors confirmed that he had already passed away.

This tragic event was captured live on camera as the match was being streamed. As soon as Imran fell to the ground, all the players on the field rushed to his aid.

A Healthy and Fit Player

Imran’s teammates revealed that he was perfectly healthy and fit, with no prior health issues. It remains unclear what caused his sudden cardiac arrest.

Imran Patel’s Life and Legacy

Imran Patel was well-known and respected in his community. He was an all-rounder and also owned a cricket team. Beyond cricket, he was involved in the real estate business and ran a juice shop. Imran leaves behind his wife and three daughters.

This heartbreaking incident serves as a reminder of the importance of monitoring heart health, even for those who appear to be fit and healthy.

