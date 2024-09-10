Criminal Cases Filed Against Family Who Allegedly Obstruct Demolition in Madhapur

Hyderabad: In a distressing incident, a poor family in Hyderabad has been slapped with criminal charges for allegedly obstructing a demolition operation carried out by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA). The incident took place near Sunnam Cheruvu Madhapur, where the family, desperate to save their home, resorted to extreme measures.

Venkatesh (35), his wife Lakshmi (28), and his younger brother Naresh (28) attempted suicide two days ago as HMDA officials began demolishing their residence. The family’s act of desperation highlighted the dire situation faced by those affected by the demolition drive.

However, instead of addressing their grievances, the local authorities have filed criminal cases against Venkatesh, Lakshmi, and Naresh, accusing them of obstructing government officials in the performance of their duties. The charges have sparked outrage among local communities and activists, who argue that the authorities should focus on providing relief and support to the displaced families rather than punishing them.

The incident has brought to light the ongoing tensions between the government’s efforts to clear encroachments and the plight of the urban poor, who often find themselves at the receiving end of such actions. The family’s legal troubles have added a new layer of complexity to the already sensitive issue of urban development and displacement in Hyderabad.

The situation is being closely monitored by civil rights organizations and calls for a more humane approach to eviction and demolition drives are growing louder. The affected family is now not only battling the loss of their home but also the legal consequences of their desperate resistance.