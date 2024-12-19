CRPF Recruitment 2024: Veterinarian Positions with Rs 75,000 Salary, No Written Exam

Hyderabad/Pune: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), India’s largest central armed police force, has announced exciting job opportunities for veterinarians. The force is looking to fill two vacant positions for veterinarians in the 5th and 10th National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) battalions on a contract basis. This is a unique opportunity for qualified professionals to serve in one of the country’s most prestigious security forces.

Candidates interested in these positions can apply by visiting the official CRPF website at crpf.gov.in to view the full notification and application details.

Key Details of CRPF Veterinarian Recruitment 2024

Salary: Rs 75,000 per month, with additional benefits such as a provident fund, pension, gratuity, medical treatment, seniority, and promotion.

Rs 75,000 per month, with additional benefits such as a provident fund, pension, gratuity, medical treatment, seniority, and promotion. Posts: Two veterinarian positions available on a contract basis in the 5th and 10th NDRF battalions.

Two veterinarian positions available on a contract basis in the 5th and 10th NDRF battalions. Age Limit: Candidates must not exceed 70 years of age.

Candidates must not exceed 70 years of age. Contract Duration: The selected candidates will be appointed for an initial three-year contract, which can be extended for up to two more years, subject to the age limit.

Eligibility Criteria and Preferred Qualifications

To apply for the veterinarian positions, candidates must hold a Bachelor’s degree in Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry from a recognized university. Additionally, candidates must be registered with the Veterinary Council of India.

Preference will be given to candidates who hold a BVSc/MVSc degree with specializations in Obstetrics & Gynecology, Surgery & Radiology, or Clinical Medicine.

Selection Process: Walk-in Interview

The selection process for this recruitment will not involve a written exam. Instead, candidates will be shortlisted based on an interview and medical tests.

The walk-in interview will be held on 6th January 2025 at the CRPF Composite Hospital in Pune and Hyderabad. Candidates must report by 9:00 AM and bring original and photocopies of all necessary documents for verification.

Job Benefits and Role

Selected veterinarians will be working with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), a critical component in India’s disaster management efforts. The NDRF provides immediate aid during natural and man-made disasters, and veterinarians play an essential role in ensuring the health and well-being of animals involved in these operations.

In addition to the attractive salary, the position offers a range of government employee benefits, including medical treatment, pension schemes, and potential for career advancement.

How to Apply

Visit the official CRPF website crpf.gov.in. Download the application form and review the detailed instructions. Gather all required documents, including educational certificates, experience letters, and Veterinary Council of India registration. Attend the walk-in interview on 6th January 2025 at either the Pune or Hyderabad location.

Conclusion

This recruitment drive presents a wonderful opportunity for veterinarians to contribute to national service while enjoying a competitive salary and job security. With a salary of Rs 75,000 per month, a contract of up to five years, and no written exam, this is an ideal opportunity for veterinary professionals seeking a stable and rewarding career with the CRPF.

For those meeting the qualifications and ready to serve, this could be a life-changing opportunity to join one of India’s most respected forces. Don’t miss your chance to be a part of this important national service.