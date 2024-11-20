Curfew relaxed for five hours in Manipur

Imphal: Curfew was relaxed for five hours from 5 to 10 am on Wednesday in some districts of Manipur.

Curfew was imposed in Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Kakching, Jiribam districts due to protests after the killing of two men and six women and children by Kuki militants.

Internet services remained snapped except for some white-listed connections.

Legislators both the ruling and the opposition and the civil societies had called upon the government of India to take action against the Kuki militants who killed women and children.

A meeting presided by Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday night decided to ask the central government to review the imposition of AFSPA in areas covered by six police stations.

The meeting also asked the centre to start Mass Operations against the Kuki militants responsible for the killing of the six innocent women and children in Jiribam within seven days.

The cases related to the six innocent Meitei women and children in Jiribam, the death of one Hmar woman on November 7 in Jiribam, and the killing of one Meitei woman farmer in Saiton, Bishnupur district on November 9, to be immediately handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

It was decided to declare the Kuki militants responsible for the killing of the six innocent women and children as an ‘unlawful organisation’ within seven days.

If the above resolutions are not implemented within the specified period, all the NDA Legislators will decide the future course of action in consultation with the people of the State.

The Central and State Governments were asked to take all necessary steps at the earliest to restore peace and normalcy in Manipur. Meanwhile, the State Congress leader said Congress President Mallikarjum Kharge has written a letter to President Droupadi Murmu to resolve the Manipur crisis.

The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) has asked the government to take action against those responsible for the killing of innocent people.

Curfew continued to be imposed in most parts of the state and the internet remained suspended. Thousands of men and women staged protests demanding action against Kuki militants in the state. Meanwhile, a coffin march was taken out in Churachandpur district on Tuesday over ten Kuki militants who were killed by CRPF at Jiribam after they attacked a CRPF and Police camp.