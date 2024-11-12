Cybercrime unit recoavers Rs 2.91L lost in credit card fraud

Hyderabad: A swift and effective response by the Cyber Crime Unit of National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP) in Hyderabad has resulted in the recovery of Rs 2,91,726 for a victim who fell prey to a sophisticated credit card scam.

A Police statement on Tuesday said, the victim had received a call from an individual posing as a representative of HDFC Bank, offering a credit card limit increase. Under the pretext of verifying personal information, the scammer requested sensitive card details and instructed the victim to install an APK file sent over WhatsApp.

Upon installation of the file, the victim’s mobile phone was compromised, enabling unauthorized transactions totalling Rs 2,91,726 from the HDFC credit card. The fraudulent transactions were traced to three purchases on Amazon.

Following the incident, the victim promptly reported the matter to the Hyderabad Cyber Crime Unit on November 2, 2024. The NCRP Team quickly identified the malware, neutralized it, and coordinated with relevant authorities to block the funds.

Due to the team’s proactive efforts, the merchant refunded the entire amount to the victim’s account without the need for a court order.

The Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City C V Anand, praised the unit for their diligence and rapid action in recovering the funds, reinforcing the Cyber Crime Unit’s commitment to protecting citizens from digital threats.