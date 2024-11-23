Dead Body Found Near Lake in Vikarabad District; Police Investigate Suspicious Death

Vikarabad: A state of unease prevailed in Kummaripalli village of Dharur Mandal, Vikarabad district, after the discovery of a dead body under suspicious circumstances near Kotta Cheruvu (New Lake) on Friday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Pandu Nayak, a resident of the village. According to initial reports, a group of youngsters who had gone for their routine morning walk noticed the lifeless body near the lake. Alarmed by the discovery, they immediately informed the local police.

The police team, led by Dharur Circle Inspector, rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area. Preliminary observations suggest that the circumstances of the death appear unusual, raising suspicions about possible foul play. However, officials stated that the cause of death will only be confirmed after a thorough investigation and postmortem examination.

Speaking to the media, the police confirmed that they are investigating all possible angles, including personal enmity, accidental death, or other criminal motives. Forensic experts have also been called to the scene to gather evidence.

Villagers expressed shock and grief over the incident, as Pandu Nayak was known to be a familiar and respected figure in the community. Some residents suspect that external elements may be involved, while others believe it could be an accident.

The police have appealed to the public to come forward with any information that might help the investigation. Further updates on the case are awaited as authorities continue their inquiry.