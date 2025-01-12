Deadly Explosion in Pakistan Coal Mine Claims 11 Lives, Rescue Teams Battle Toxic Gases

Karachi: The death toll from the devastating coal mine collapse in Balochistan, Pakistan, has risen to 11 after rescuers recovered seven more bodies from the wreckage. The explosion, caused by the accumulation of methane gas, trapped 12 workers in the Sanjdi area, approximately 40 kilometers from Quetta. The tragic incident took place on Wednesday evening, with rescue teams working tirelessly to recover the victims.

Rescue Operations in Full Swing

As of Saturday night, rescue operations had successfully retrieved 11 bodies, with one worker still unaccounted for. Abdullah Shawani, the head of the Balochistan mining department, expressed concerns about the survival of the final trapped worker. “There are little chances of the last worker surviving for so long in the collapsed mine,” Shawani stated.

Cause of the Tragedy: Methane Gas Explosion

The collapse is believed to have been triggered by a buildup of methane gas, which caused a deadly explosion, leading to the cave-in of the mine. Shahid Rind, a spokesperson for the Balochistan government, confirmed that rescue efforts were ongoing, but progress has been slow due to the dangerous presence of toxic gases and debris in the mine.

Calls for Accountability and Investigation

Pir Muhammad Kakar, a leader of the mines workers association, accused the coal mine owner and the mining department officials of failing to implement proper safety regulations, which contributed to the tragic incident. Kakar demanded strict action against the responsible officials.

History of Coal Mine Collapses in Balochistan

Coal mine collapses are unfortunately common in Balochistan, a region known for its coal reserves but also notorious for hazardous working conditions and poor safety standards. This is not the first fatal mining accident in the area: in March of the previous year, a gas explosion killed 12 miners in Harnai. Other significant incidents include a 2018 disaster, which claimed 23 lives, and a 2011 explosion that killed 43 workers.

Ongoing Investigation into Mining Practices

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine whether the coal mine was adhering to proper mining regulations. The outcome of this inquiry could lead to changes in mining practices in the region to prevent further accidents.