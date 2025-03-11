Deepika and Araijeet Singh Hundal Honoured with Nominations for Hockey India Annual Awards

New Delhi: Rising hockey stars Deepika and Araijeet Singh Hundal have expressed their excitement after being nominated for the prestigious Hockey India 7th Annual Awards 2024.

Prestigious Nominations for Emerging Talents

Both players have been recognized for their outstanding performances and have been shortlisted for:

Deepika – Hockey India Asunta Lakra Award for Upcoming Player of the Year (Women – Under 21)

– Hockey India Asunta Lakra Award for Upcoming Player of the Year (Women – Under 21) Araijeet Singh Hundal – Hockey India Jugraj Singh Award for Upcoming Player of the Year (Men – Under 21)

Deepika’s Stellar Performance in 2024

Deepika has been instrumental in the success of the Indian women’s hockey team during the 2024-25 season. She played a crucial role in winning gold medals at the Jharkhand Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Ranchi 2023 and the Bihar Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Rajgir 2024.

Top Goalscorer : She finished as the third-highest goalscorer in women’s hockey in 2024, scoring 17 goals in 26 matches , behind Yibbi Jansen (Netherlands – 29 goals) and Ambre Ballenghien (Belgium – 19 goals).

: She finished as the in women’s hockey in 2024, scoring , behind Yibbi Jansen (Netherlands – 29 goals) and Ambre Ballenghien (Belgium – 19 goals). Key Performances : Asian Champions Trophy 2024 & Jr Women’s Asia Cup – Top scorer with 11 and 12 goals , respectively. FIH Hockey Pro League (India Leg) – Scored crucial goals against England, Germany, and the Netherlands, all in India’s winning matches .

:

Deepika’s Reaction to the Nomination

Expressing her joy, Deepika said:

“Being nominated for this award is a proud moment for me. Winning gold medals in consecutive Asian Champions Trophy tournaments has been a special experience, and this nomination is another encouragement to keep pushing myself and improving my game.”

Also Read: TGSRTC Under Fire: Netizens Slam Disrespect Towards Women in Free Bus Travel!

She further added, “Awards like these motivate young players to stay focused and work harder. I am happy that my performances have been recognized, and I am grateful for the support of my teammates and coaches.”

Araijeet Singh Hundal’s Second Consecutive Nomination

Araijeet, who won this award in 2023, has continued to make a mark in Indian men’s hockey. He played a crucial role in India’s gold medal-winning campaign at the Hero Asian Champions Trophy China 2024.

Reflecting on his journey, he shared:

“Last year, when I received the award, I was really pleased, and it motivated me to work harder and push myself. It also gave me the confidence that I can become a part of the senior team and do well for India.”

He added, “I am very happy to be nominated again. This was an important year for me, with the Asian Champions Trophy being the highlight. For young players, such recognition is very motivating, and regardless of who wins, I am happy that my efforts have been acknowledged.”

Hockey India 7th Annual Awards 2024

Scheduled for March 15 in New Delhi, the Hockey India 7th Annual Awards 2024 will celebrate exceptional performances from the 2024 season, featuring a record prize pool of approximately ₹12 crore.

Additionally, the event will commemorate:

50th Anniversary of India’s historic 1975 World Cup victory .

of India’s historic . 100 Years of Indian Hockey’s Affiliation with the International Hockey Federation (FIH).

With such talented players being recognized, Indian hockey continues to shine on the global stage!