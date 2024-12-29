Delhi Air Quality Worsens to ‘Very Poor’ Despite Record December Rainfall

New Delhi: After a brief respite brought by record-breaking rainfall over the last few days, Delhi’s air quality has deteriorated once again, slipping back into the ‘very poor’ category.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital was recorded at 223 as of 7 a.m. on Sunday.

AQI Levels Across Key Delhi Regions

The air quality readings across various parts of Delhi paint a concerning picture. At 7 a.m., CPCB data reported the following AQI levels:

Okhla Phase 2: 245

245 Alipur: 202

202 Rohini: 271

271 ITO: 243

243 Ashok Vihar: 251

251 Shadipur: 222

222 Mundka: 270

270 Jahangirpuri: 288

288 Narela: 191

191 DTU: 140

140 R.K. Puram: 252

252 Anand Vihar: 287

287 Pusa: 238

238 Punjabi Bagh: 214

The highest AQI levels were observed in Jahangirpuri (288) and Anand Vihar (287), both nearing the ‘severe’ category threshold. DTU (140) recorded the lowest AQI, categorized as ‘moderate.’

Record-Breaking Rainfall Provides Temporary Relief

Delhi received 41.2 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours, marking the highest single-day December rainfall in 101 years, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). This heavy downpour had briefly improved the air quality to the ‘moderate’ category on Saturday, bringing temporary relief to the city’s residents.

The Centre’s air quality monitoring panel had revoked Stage III measures under the revised Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) on Friday, citing favorable weather conditions. These measures, imposed on December 16, included bans on non-essential construction and demolition activities to curb pollution.

Persistent Air Quality Challenges During Winter

Despite the temporary improvement, Delhi’s air quality has reverted to ‘very poor’ levels, underscoring the persistent challenges posed by pollution during the winter season. CPCB’s AQI scale categorises air quality as follows:

Good (0-50): Minimal impact on health.

Minimal impact on health. Satisfactory (51-100): Minor discomfort for sensitive individuals.

Minor discomfort for sensitive individuals. Moderate (101-200): Breathing discomfort for people with lung diseases.

Breathing discomfort for people with lung diseases. Poor (201-300): Breathing discomfort for most people upon prolonged exposure.

Breathing discomfort for most people upon prolonged exposure. Very Poor (301-400): Health impact on sensitive groups; discomfort for the general population.

Health impact on sensitive groups; discomfort for the general population. Severe (401-450): Severe impact on health for all.

Severe impact on health for all. Severe Plus (450+): Emergency conditions requiring immediate action.

Government Measures and Expert Recommendations

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Saturday recommended lifting Stage III curbs after IMD and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology forecast further improvement in air quality. These predictions, coupled with consistent rainfall, were initially seen as a positive sign for Delhi-NCR’s air quality.

However, experts emphasize that such improvements are often short-lived, particularly during the winter months when stagnant atmospheric conditions trap pollutants closer to the ground. To tackle this issue, authorities are urging residents to:

Limit outdoor activities, especially during early mornings and late evenings.

Use air purifiers indoors to reduce exposure to harmful pollutants.

Avoid using private vehicles and opt for public transport to reduce vehicular emissions.

The Impact of Pollution on Health

Delhi’s recurring air quality challenges pose significant health risks, particularly for vulnerable populations, including children, the elderly, and individuals with pre-existing respiratory or cardiovascular conditions. Prolonged exposure to high AQI levels can lead to:

Respiratory illnesses such as asthma and bronchitis.

Cardiovascular complications.

Reduced lung function and long-term damage to the respiratory system.

Call for Long-Term Solutions

While temporary measures like the GRAP offer short-term relief, experts and environmentalists stress the need for sustained efforts to address Delhi’s air pollution crisis. Long-term solutions could include:

Promoting the use of clean energy sources and reducing dependency on fossil fuels. Enhancing public transportation infrastructure to minimize private vehicle usage. Implementing stricter regulations on industrial emissions and waste management. Encouraging afforestation and green cover expansion to improve air quality naturally.

A Continuing Challenge

Delhi’s return to ‘very poor’ air quality, despite record rainfall, highlights the deeply entrenched issues that contribute to the city’s pollution crisis. While recent rainfall brought temporary relief, consistent efforts and robust policies are imperative to bring about sustainable improvements in air quality.

Residents and authorities must work collectively to mitigate the health risks posed by persistent pollution levels, ensuring a healthier and cleaner future for the national capital.