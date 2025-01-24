Delhi Assembly Elections: Priyanka Gandhi to Launch Campaign from January 26

New Delhi: Congress General Secretary and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is gearing up to spearhead the party’s campaign for the Delhi Assembly elections.

Starting January 26, Priyanka will address her first rally in northeast Delhi, signaling her active involvement in the political showdown.

This move comes amidst uncertainty regarding the campaign participation of Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, who is reportedly scaling back due to health issues.

Priyanka Gandhi to Focus on Key Constituencies

A senior leader involved in Congress’ campaign management confirmed that Priyanka Gandhi will focus on critical areas such as northeast Delhi, Old Delhi, and east Delhi. These regions are considered vital for the Congress’ prospects in the upcoming polls.

According to a Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) functionary, all Congress candidates have requested Priyanka’s presence in their constituencies.

However, her campaign efforts will prioritize areas where the party’s chances of winning are deemed higher.

“Priyanka’s involvement is a strategic move to energize the voter base and complement Rahul Gandhi’s efforts, which remain uncertain due to his health concerns,” the DPCC functionary added.

Rahul Gandhi’s Reduced Campaign Schedule

Rahul Gandhi’s campaign schedule has been affected due to his ill health. On Thursday, he canceled a rally in northeast Delhi’s Mustafabad, raising doubts about his participation in future events.

While he has a rally scheduled at Madipur on Friday, Congress leaders are unsure of his attendance.

Delhi Congress Chief Devendra Yadav expressed optimism, saying, “Rahul Gandhi’s rally in Madipur is still on schedule.

We expect a large turnout, and he will address the gathering.” Despite these assurances, Yadav acknowledged that Priyanka Gandhi’s involvement will be critical in filling any gaps in the campaign.

Congress’s Election Strategy

Delhi’s 70 Assembly seats are set to go to the polls on February 5, and the Congress is working to maximize its outreach.

Rahul Gandhi has so far addressed one major rally in Seelampur on January 13 and released two short videos targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) governments.

However, his limited availability has made Priyanka’s participation all the more significant.

One senior Congress leader noted, “Between Rahul and Priyanka, we aim to cover constituencies where we have a strong chance of winning. In some critical seats, both siblings may campaign together to amplify the impact.”

Priyanka’s Campaign Schedule

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s late entry into the campaign is seen as a calculated move to sustain voter interest and avoid fatigue.

“Her schedule is being finalized, but the goal is to maximize her outreach through rallies, public meetings, and door-to-door interactions,” said a senior leader from the All-India Congress Committee (AICC).

Having won the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in Kerala during a by-election in November, Priyanka’s nationwide campaigning capabilities are expected to give Congress an edge in Delhi.

However, critics point to her leadership in Uttar Pradesh, which failed to significantly boost the Congress’s performance, raising questions about her ability to sway voters in the national capital.

Challenges Ahead for the Congress Party

The Congress faces stiff competition in Delhi from the AAP and the BJP. The AAP, led by Chief Arvind Kejriwal, has a stronghold in the region, while the BJP remains a formidable force.

To counter these rivals, the Congress’s strategy hinges on leveraging the combined appeal of Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi.

A senior AICC leader commented, “Priyanka Gandhi’s role is crucial not just to address key constituencies but also to project a unified and energized Congress. Her presence will help counter narratives from both the AAP and BJP.”