Delhi CEO Urges First-Time Voters to Participate on February 5 Assembly Elections

New Delhi: On the occasion of the 15th National Voters’ Day, Delhi’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) R. Alice Vaz urged first-time voters to actively participate in the upcoming February 5 Assembly elections. “Voters are the backbone of a democracy.

Our constant endeavour is to educate, motivate, facilitate, engage, and empower voters so that they can play their democratic role more and more effectively,” said Vaz.

Launching Activities to Maximize Voter Engagement

During the celebrations, Vaz launched various initiatives under the theme “Nothing like voting, I vote for sure,” aimed at boosting voter participation, raising awareness, and celebrating the democratic process. Several first-time voters were recognized and presented with their Elector Photo Identity Card (EPIC) as part of the event.

Commemorating National Voters’ Day

Since 2011, January 25 has been observed as National Voters’ Day to mark the foundation of the Election Commission of India. The day highlights the importance of voter awareness and encourages citizens to take an informed role in elections.

Pledge and Awards Ceremony

The event began with a welcome for dignitaries, including Naved (radio jockey), Ankur Dhama (para-athlete), and Suvarna Raj (para-athlete and ECI Ambassador), followed by the lighting of an auspicious lamp by CEO Alice Vaz. Participants also took the electoral pledge, committing to uphold democratic traditions and participate in free, fair, and peaceful elections.

The ceremony also included the distribution of certificates and cash prizes for the winners of the 15th National Voters’ Day Delhi Election Quiz-2025 competition. The competition saw enthusiastic participation, with top winners receiving Rs 10,000, Rs 7,000, and Rs 5,000 for first, second, and third prizes respectively.

Recognizing Outstanding Election Officials

Awards for Best Electoral Practices were presented to 16 achievers at the state and district levels for their exceptional contributions in election management. Additionally, three District Election Officers (DEOs)—Kinni Singh, Mekala Chaitanya Prasad, and Amol Srivastava—received accolades for their outstanding work in election management, voter education, IT initiatives, and innovative measures.

Other awards were given to the best-performing ERO/AERO officers and BLOs, along with a Special Category Award for six officers/officials from the CEO (HQ).