Parvesh Verma Promises to Clean Yamuna, Criticizes Kejriwal’s Failed Cleanliness Claims

New Delhi: Parvesh Verma, the BJP candidate for the New Delhi Assembly, has made bold promises to clean the Yamuna River if his party forms the government in the upcoming Delhi elections.

Verma emphasized the importance of the Yamuna River for Delhi, highlighting that with proper cleaning and management, the river could become a valuable resource for the city.

Verma’s Vision for Yamuna’s Revival

Verma asserted that cleaning the Yamuna was not a complicated task, saying, “It’s not rocket science. The river has accumulated 88 meters of sludge, which can be cleared using machinery.” He outlined his plans for the riverfront, which include establishing water treatment plants along the 28 kilometers of the river where drains empty into it. Additionally, he proposed the creation of permanent ghats on both sides of the river and planting nearly 10 lakh trees to help purify the water.

Drawing a comparison to the development of the Sabarmati Riverfront, Verma stated, “Just as our Prime Minister created the Sabarmati Riverfront, we can do the same here in Delhi.”

Criticism of Kejriwal’s Unfulfilled Promises

Verma did not hold back in criticizing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of failing to live up to his earlier promise to clean the Yamuna. He recalled Kejriwal’s claim that if he failed to clean the river, Delhiites should not vote for him.

“Eight thousand crores were spent, but there is no sign of any work done,” Verma said, pointing to the lack of progress despite the substantial expenditure.

A Call for BJP Leadership

Verma appealed to Delhi voters, urging them to vote for the BJP and prioritize cleaning the Yamuna. “Please save Delhi. On February 5, you will have the chance to press the lotus button and elect a BJP government that can truly clean the Yamuna,” he said.

Allegations Against AAP Leadership

Verma also targeted the AAP leadership, particularly former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, accusing him of involvement in a liquor deal. He claimed that an audio clip existed in which Sisodia was heard discussing the deal.

Verma further pointed out the legal troubles of AAP leaders, noting that those recently released from Tihar Jail were still facing accusations, and the Supreme Court had imposed several restrictions on them, including banning Arvind Kejriwal from visiting the Secretariat, meeting officers, or signing files.

BJP’s Appeal for a Stable Government

Verma concluded by urging voters to reject the “fighting government” and opt for a stable, efficient government like the BJP. “Delhi needs a government that can work for its people, not a government that’s mired in scandals,” he said.

These statements are part of the ongoing election campaign as Delhi prepares to vote on February 5.