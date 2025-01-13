Delhi CM Atishi Files Nomination for Kalkaji Assembly Seat

New Delhi: In a major step toward securing her position in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, Chief Minister Atishi of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) officially filed her nomination papers for the Kalkaji constituency on January 13. The move signals her continued push for a third consecutive term as Delhi’s Chief Minister.

Atishi’s Visit to Kalkaji Temple and Campaign Plans

Before filing her nomination, Atishi made a visit to the iconic Kalkaji Temple to offer prayers and seek blessings for her political journey.

Expressing gratitude for the support she has received, Atishi shared her thoughts with the public, emphasizing her deep connection with the people of Kalkaji.

“I have received immense love from my Kalkaji family over the past five years. With their blessings, I am confident that I will continue to serve them and uphold our commitment to honesty and transparency in politics,” said Atishi on X (formerly Twitter). She also visited Giri Nagar Gurudwara before beginning her nomination rally.

Atishi’s Crowdfunding Initiative for Delhi Election Campaign

In a bid to finance her campaign, Atishi launched a crowdfunding initiative, seeking to raise Rs 40 lakh to fund the electoral process. Highlighting the AAP’s unique approach to elections, Atishi noted that her party has always relied on small contributions from ordinary citizens rather than corporate funding.

“Our focus is on a politics of work and honesty, and the AAP’s track record proves that we will continue serving the people with transparency,” she said.

This crowdfunding initiative reflects the party’s commitment to grassroots support, emphasizing its reliance on the common people who contribute to its vision for Delhi’s development.

Competition in Kalkaji: BJP and Congress Challenge Atishi

Atishi is set to face tough competition in the Kalkaji constituency from BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri and Congress candidate Alka Lamba. The constituency has always been politically significant, and all three parties are striving to secure a foothold in this crucial race.

The upcoming elections for all 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly are scheduled for February 5, 2025. Results will be announced on February 8.

The AAP, which dominated the 2015 and 2020 elections with 67 and 62 seats respectively, is hopeful of securing a third consecutive term in office.

In contrast, the BJP, which has been gaining traction with increasing seat numbers—three in 2015, eight in 2020—is determined to expand its presence in the Delhi Assembly.

Meanwhile, the Congress party, which has struggled to regain its foothold after failing to win any seats in the past two elections, will be looking to make a comeback in the 2025 polls.