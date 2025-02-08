Delhi Election Results: Manish Sisodia Concedes Defeat in Jangpura Seat as AAP Faces Setback

In a significant setback for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Manish Sisodia, one of the party’s senior leaders and former deputy chief minister of Delhi, has conceded defeat in the Jangpura seat. This unexpected turn of events has come as a shock to many, as Sisodia had been a prominent figure in AAP’s Delhi leadership.

Speaking to reporters, Sisodia acknowledged the results and assured the party would analyze the outcome in due course. “The results are disappointing, but we will review them and learn from this experience. The AAP will continue to fight for the betterment of Delhi,” he said.

Sisodia’s loss marks a major blow for AAP, which has been striving to maintain its political dominance in the capital. The seat, once considered a stronghold for the party, is now expected to see a shift as per early trends.

The loss of Sisodia, a key figure in Delhi’s political landscape, is seen as a reflection of the changing dynamics in the city, where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has made substantial inroads. As the election results unfold, this loss adds to the growing list of challenges faced by the AAP in the ongoing Delhi assembly elections.