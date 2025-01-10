Delhi Police and Jharkhand ATS Arrest Alleged Al Qaeda Operative in Joint Operation

Ranchi: In a significant breakthrough in the fight against terrorism, the Delhi Police’s Special Cell and Jharkhand Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) arrested Shahbaz Ansari, an alleged operative of Al Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), in a raid carried out in the Chanho police station area of Ranchi on Friday.

The arrest is a result of a coordinated effort between the law enforcement agencies, targeting AQIS’s growing network in India.

Key Details of the Arrest and Investigation

Shahbaz Ansari, who was a wanted suspect since a major crackdown in August 2023, is now being prepared for transportation to Delhi for further interrogation. His arrest follows a large-scale operation in which several AQIS-linked individuals were captured across multiple states, including Jharkhand and Rajasthan.

The August 2023 operation led to the apprehension of eight AQIS-linked operatives, including Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmed, a radiologist from Jamshedpur, Mohammad Faizan from Hazaribagh, and others from Rajasthan. These individuals were suspected of orchestrating AQIS’s radicalization and recruitment efforts in India, with the goal of launching attacks and furthering the group’s agenda.

AQIS’s Expanding Network in India

The AQIS, a regional branch of Al Qaeda, has been active in countries such as Afghanistan, Pakistan, India, Myanmar, and Bangladesh. The group’s presence in India poses a significant threat to national security, with operations aimed at recruiting vulnerable youth for suicide attacks and promoting extremist ideologies.

During the August raid, it was discovered that AQIS had established a training camp in a remote, hilly forested area near Ranchi, where recruits were being prepared for extremist activities.

Among those arrested, Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmed was identified as a key figure responsible for founding the “Ranchi Radical Group (RRG)”, an entity that aimed to radicalize youth in Jharkhand and other regions. This group was directly linked to AQIS’s broader strategy to expand its influence across India.

The Role of Shahbaz Ansari in AQIS Activities

Shahbaz Ansari, an active participant in the AQIS module, had been evading capture since the earlier crackdown.

Authorities suspect him of playing a key role in AQIS’s plans to expand its operations and recruit individuals for terrorist activities, including attacks in major Indian cities like Delhi and potential operations in neighboring Bangladesh.

Ansari’s arrest is a major step in dismantling AQIS’s network in India. Law enforcement agencies have recovered substantial evidence, including documents and electronic devices, which are currently being analyzed for further intelligence on AQIS’s operations and objectives.

Radicalization Efforts and the Expansion of AQIS in India

One of the key goals of AQIS, as revealed in the investigation, was to radicalize young people across India and recruit them for terror-related activities.

The group was also focused on promoting the establishment of Sharia law and carrying out operations against the Indian government and neighboring countries, particularly Bangladesh. The arrests and subsequent investigations into the activities of these operatives have highlighted the ongoing threat posed by AQIS in India.

The arrest of Shahbaz Ansari is part of a broader effort by Indian authorities to tackle AQIS and similar terror groups, which have been involved in various regional terrorist activities, undermining the security and stability of the region.

Intensifying Counter-Terrorism Efforts in India

The joint operation between Delhi Police and Jharkhand ATS is a clear indication of the growing cooperation between various law enforcement agencies to tackle terrorism and prevent further radicalization in India.

As investigations into Ansari’s connections continue, authorities are intensifying efforts to dismantle AQIS’s network and prevent terrorist activities in the region.

The government is committed to ensuring the security of its citizens and preventing extremist groups from exploiting vulnerable individuals.

With the recovery of critical evidence and further interrogations underway, authorities are hopeful that the arrest of Ansari will lead to more breakthroughs in understanding and neutralizing AQIS’s activities within India.