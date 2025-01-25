Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory for Republic Day: Here Are the Details

New Delhi: Ahead of the grand Republic Day celebrations, the Delhi Police has released a detailed traffic advisory to assist commuters in navigating the city amidst the road restrictions and diversions planned for the event.

The advisory aims to ensure smooth traffic flow while maintaining high security during the parade.

Key Traffic Restrictions Begin Saturday Evening

According to Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) D.K. Gupta, the traffic control measures will commence on Saturday evening, January 25, at 9:00 PM. The following restrictions will be in effect:

City Border Restrictions : Entry to the city’s borders will be restricted, allowing passage only for essential vehicles.

: Entry to the city’s borders will be restricted, allowing passage only for essential vehicles. Parade Route Closures : The Republic Day parade route spans from Vijay Chowk to the Red Fort. Roads along this route, including Kartavya Path and C-Hexagon, will be closed to vehicular traffic starting from 5:00 PM on Saturday until the parade concludes.

: The Republic Day parade route spans from Vijay Chowk to the Red Fort. Roads along this route, including Kartavya Path and C-Hexagon, will be closed to vehicular traffic starting from 5:00 PM on Saturday until the parade concludes. Major Road Closures: Cross traffic on Rafi Marg, Janpath, and Man Singh Road will also be restricted from 10:00 PM on Saturday.

Parade Timing and Route Details

The Republic Day parade is scheduled to begin at 10:30 AM on Sunday, January 26, 2025. The parade route includes:

Vijay Chowk

Kartavya Path

C-Hexagon

Tilak Marg

Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

Red Fort

Road users should note that Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, and Subhash Marg will be completely closed to traffic from 10:30 AM onward. However, limited cross traffic will be permitted based on the progress of the parade.

Specific Timings for Key Areas

C-Hexagon Closures : From 9:15 PM on Saturday until the conclusion of the parade along Tilak Marg.

: From 9:15 PM on Saturday until the conclusion of the parade along Tilak Marg. Kartavya Path Restrictions : Closed for all vehicles from 5:00 PM on Saturday.

: Closed for all vehicles from 5:00 PM on Saturday. Additional Closures: Roads such as Tilak Marg and Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg will remain shut for regular traffic starting Sunday morning.

Travel Advisory for Commuters

To minimize inconvenience, the Delhi Police strongly recommends commuters plan their journeys in advance. Avoid traveling to areas near the parade route, particularly between 9:30 AM and 1:00 PM on Republic Day.

For North Delhi Commuters : Travelers heading to New Delhi or Old Delhi Railway Station will not face specific restrictions. However, additional time should be allowed to account for potential delays.

: Travelers heading to New Delhi or Old Delhi Railway Station will not face specific restrictions. However, additional time should be allowed to account for potential delays. Metro Services: Metro operations will continue as usual across all stations, ensuring seamless public transport access.

Security and Convenience Tips

The Delhi Police has emphasized maintaining heightened security throughout the city. Travelers are advised to:

Use public transport wherever possible.

Follow signage and traffic instructions.

Avoid bringing unnecessary vehicles near the restricted areas.

Check the latest updates on road conditions via Delhi Traffic Police’s official social media channels.

Impact on Daily Activities

The Republic Day parade is a significant national event that draws thousands of spectators to central Delhi. While these road closures and restrictions may temporarily disrupt daily commutes, they are essential to ensure a safe and smooth celebration of India’s 76th Republic Day.

Commuters can look forward to the resumption of normal traffic conditions shortly after the parade’s conclusion.