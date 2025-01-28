Delhi Poll Rally: Rahul Gandhi Targets Kejriwal Over ‘Sheeshmahal’, Criticizes BJP

New Delhi: Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, launched a scathing attack on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during his rally in Patparganj on Tuesday. The rally was part of the Congress’ campaign blitz ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections.

‘Sheeshmahal’ Attack on Kejriwal

Rahul Gandhi criticized Kejriwal over his residence, dubbing it the “Sheeshmahal,” and accused the AAP government of abandoning its promises of clean and simple politics.

“Kejriwal came to power promising honesty and simplicity, but under his leadership, Delhi has witnessed big-ticket corruption like the liquor scam and the splurge on Sheeshmahal,” Gandhi said.

He further alleged that AAP had failed to deliver on its promises and allowed corruption to flourish under its watch.

Criticism of BJP and RSS

Rahul Gandhi also directed his criticism at the BJP and its ideological parent, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), accusing them of spreading communal hatred for electoral gains.

“BJP openly talks about altering the Constitution and undermining the vision of B R Ambedkar. Their statements about achieving ‘real’ Independence after the Modi era are a direct insult to the values of our democracy,” Gandhi remarked.

He accused the BJP-ruled central government of writing off loans for billionaires while burdening ordinary citizens.

“BJP wants to concentrate the country’s wealth in the hands of a few billionaires, but Congress will ensure that resources are distributed fairly. We promise to conduct a caste census to give every community its rightful share,” he added.

Rahul Gandhi’s Campaign Highlights

Temple Visit: Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi visited the Maharishi Valmiki temple and interacted with local residents, listening to their concerns.

Community Engagement: Rahul met voters in Sandeep Dikshit's Assembly constituency, urging them to support Congress in the upcoming elections.

Rahul met voters in Sandeep Dikshit’s Assembly constituency, urging them to support Congress in the upcoming elections. Promise of Change: Rahul emphasized that Congress would eradicate corruption, ensure safety, and improve the quality of life for Delhi’s residents.

Congress’ Vision for Delhi

Rahul Gandhi called on voters to choose Congress for a corruption-free, inclusive, and safe Delhi. He reaffirmed the party’s commitment to transparency and equitable growth for all communities in the city.

Key Takeaways:

Rahul Gandhi criticized Kejriwal for corruption and the “Sheeshmahal” controversy.

Accused BJP of spreading communal hatred and undermining democratic values.

Promised caste census and equitable resource distribution under Congress rule.

As Delhi heads toward elections, Rahul Gandhi’s fiery rhetoric aims to position Congress as a credible alternative to AAP and BJP, highlighting its commitment to transparency and inclusivity.