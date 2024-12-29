Delhi Voters Reject AAP’s ‘Half Government,’ says BJP Leader Vijender Gupta

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Vijender Gupta, dismissed AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal’s claims of leading a “half government” in Delhi as baseless propaganda.

Gupta asserted that Delhi voters deserve a full government and are ready to trust the BJP to deliver.

Gupta’s Response to Kejriwal’s Claims

In a video statement, Gupta countered Kejriwal’s narrative, emphasizing, “Every Delhi voter casts a full vote, not a half vote. The concept of a ‘half government’ under AAP is nothing but a myth.”

He added that if the AAP finds it difficult to govern, they should step aside for the BJP, which, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, is prepared to provide a full and efficient government for Delhi.

“The BJP government will transform Delhi into the best capital city in the world,” Gupta said confidently.

Election Defeat Looming for AAP

Gupta accused Kejriwal and the AAP of panic-driven strategies ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections. He claimed the party is losing ground in key constituencies, including the New Delhi seat.

Declining Vote Share: Gupta cited surveys indicating a significant drop in Kejriwal’s vote share in the New Delhi Assembly constituency.

Exposed Tactics: He alleged that the AAP's attempts to use bogus voters have been thwarted, leaving their politics of deception exposed to the electorate.

Challenges for Manish Sisodia

Gupta also predicted a tough electoral battle for former Education Minister Manish Sisodia, who recently switched his constituency from Patparganj to Jangpura.

“Delhi’s voters are angry with the AAP government, and Sisodia will face punishment at the ballot box, no matter where he contests,” Gupta remarked.

Message to Kejriwal

The BJP leader criticized Kejriwal for wasting 10 years on political accusations instead of delivering meaningful governance.

“Kejriwal’s baseless accusations and sinking credibility reflect the declining fortunes of the AAP,” Gupta concluded.

Delhi Voters Favor BJP for Stability

Gupta expressed confidence that Delhi voters are ready to move beyond the AAP’s governance and support the BJP for its vision of a fully functional government, poised to make Delhi a global capital.