Delhi Weather Update: City Records Highest December Rainfall in 101 Years, IMD Issues Yellow Alert

Delhi Weather Update: The city witnessed its highest December rainfall in 101 years, recording 41.2 mm in 24 hours. IMD has issued a yellow alert, predicting more rain and thunderstorms.

New Delhi: Incessant rainfall lashed the national capital and its surrounding areas on Saturday, with Delhi recording 41.2 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours—its highest for a single day in December in 101 years. The previous record was set on December 3, 1923, with 75.7 mm of rainfall.

The heavy downpour brought the temperature down sharply to 13°C, while the maximum temperature for the weekend is expected to remain at 16°C, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). A yellow alert has been issued, predicting light rain and thunderstorms due to an active western disturbance interacting with easterly winds.

The rain caused significant disruptions, including waterlogging and traffic snarls in various parts of Delhi. A road cave-in incident in Sector-9, RK Puram, led to a motorcycle and car falling into the affected area, highlighting the infrastructural challenges posed by the weather.

Rainfall Records Across the City

Major areas recorded varying levels of rainfall till 5:30 PM on Friday:

Palam: 31.4 mm

Lodhi Road: 34.2 mm

Ridge: 33.4 mm

Delhi University: 39 mm

Pusa: 35 mm

Air Quality Sees Marginal Improvement

The continuous rainfall brought slight relief to Delhi’s air quality, which improved to the ‘moderate’ category with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 179. However, certain areas like Anand Vihar (236), Siri Fort (243), and Mundka (218) still reported ‘poor’ air quality levels.

The IMD stated that the ongoing weather system is likely to keep the region cool over the weekend, with a minimum temperature hovering around 12°C.

December Rainfall Record

This December, Delhi has already recorded 42.8 mm of rainfall, making it the highest for the month in 27 years.

While the rain has brought temporary respite from pollution, it has also exposed infrastructural vulnerabilities, urging authorities to address the waterlogging and traffic concerns promptly.