Delhi Weather Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Light Rain and Dense Fog

IMD Alert: Yellow alert issued for light rain and dense fog in Delhi.

Temperature Forecast: Minimum temperatures to range between 7°C and 18°C from January 6 to 10.

Minimum temperatures to range between 7°C and 18°C from January 6 to 10. Air Quality: Improvement noted, but AQI remains in the ‘poor’ category.

Improvement noted, but AQI remains in the ‘poor’ category. Upcoming Weather: Cloudy skies and possible thundershowers on January 11.

IMD Forecast: A Mixed Weather Week Ahead

Delhi residents should brace for a dynamic weather pattern over the next few days as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert, warning of light rain and dense fog. The alert specifically highlights increased caution for commuters, particularly during early mornings and evenings when visibility may be significantly reduced.

From January 6 to 10, the national capital will experience temperatures fluctuating between 7°C and 18°C. The IMD also predicts moderate to dense fog from January 7 to 9, while thundershowers are anticipated around January 11. Cloudy skies are expected to persist, offering some relief from the harsh winter sun but also posing challenges for daily commuters.

Dense Fog Advisory for Commuters

Dense fog conditions are expected to envelop the city over the weekend, significantly reducing visibility. The IMD has urged commuters to exercise caution, especially during early hours when the fog is densest.

Safety Tips for Foggy Conditions:

Use low-beam headlights and fog lights while driving. Maintain a safe distance from other vehicles. Avoid overtaking on highways. Plan your travel to avoid peak fog hours, typically early mornings and late evenings.

Air Quality in Delhi: Slight Improvement but Concerns Persist

The air quality in Delhi has shown slight improvement, moving from the ‘severe’ category to the ‘poor’ category, as per data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR). On Monday, the city’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 317, a marked improvement compared to the previous week when AQI levels exceeded 400 in many areas.

Major Pollution Hotspots:

Alipur: AQI above 350

Anand Vihar: AQI above 350

Jahangirpuri: AQI above 350

Narela: AQI above 350

In contrast, neighboring NCR cities reported relatively better AQI levels:

Noida: 188

Gurugram: 164

Greater Noida: 151

Ghaziabad: 225

Also Read | Delhi Shrouded in Thick Fog as Temperatures Plummet and Air Quality Deteriorates

GRAP Stage III Restrictions Revoked

Following an analysis of declining pollution levels, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has lifted Stage III restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). The decision came after stronger winds and favorable weather conditions helped disperse pollutants over the weekend. However, the CAQM has cautioned that air quality may continue to remain in the ‘poor’ category for the coming days.

Light Rain to Improve Air Quality Further

The forecasted light showers and stronger winds are expected to bring further relief from air pollution. However, residents, especially those with respiratory issues, should remain cautious. The AQI continues to hover in unhealthy ranges, which may exacerbate conditions for vulnerable individuals.

Tips for Managing Health During Poor AQI Days: