Delhi’s Pollution Declines, Yet Remains a Toxic Threat—What’s Really Going On?

New Delhi: PM2.5 Pollution in Delhi Sees a Decline in 2024-25 Winter According to the latest analysis by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), air quality in Delhi saw a slight improvement during the 2024-25 winter season.

The report revealed that the national capital experienced a decrease in PM2.5 pollution, with average concentrations falling from 189 micrograms per cubic metre in the 2023-24 winter to 175 micrograms per cubic metre in the most recent winter period, which lasted from October 1 to January 31.

Despite the improvement, Delhi remains the most polluted megacity in India, with PM2.5 levels still significantly higher than those of other major cities across the country.

Kolkata and Other Cities Witness Lower Pollution Levels

Kolkata ranked as the second-most polluted megacity during the 2024-25 winter, with a notable PM2.5 concentration of 65 micrograms per cubic metre. Other cities such as Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Kolkata also reported declines in PM2.5 levels compared to the previous winter. However, cities like Chennai and Hyderabad recorded steady pollution levels.

The breakdown of average PM2.5 levels across major Indian cities during the winter season are as follows:

Delhi: 175 micrograms per cubic metre

175 micrograms per cubic metre Kolkata: 65 micrograms per cubic metre

65 micrograms per cubic metre Bengaluru: 37 micrograms per cubic metre

37 micrograms per cubic metre Mumbai: 50 micrograms per cubic metre

50 micrograms per cubic metre Hyderabad: 52 micrograms per cubic metre

52 micrograms per cubic metre Chennai: 36 micrograms per cubic metre

The analysis further highlighted the need for continued efforts to reduce air pollution levels across Indian megacities, especially in Delhi, where the health impacts of elevated PM2.5 concentrations remain a serious concern for residents.

Need for Action on Air Pollution

While the decline in pollution levels is a positive sign, experts stress the urgency of adopting stricter measures to tackle air quality issues, especially in the face of India’s rapidly growing urbanization and vehicular emissions. Government initiatives and local efforts are essential to ensure that this trend towards lower pollution levels continues.

Stay tuned for updates on air quality measures and environmental efforts aimed at combating pollution in India’s megacities.