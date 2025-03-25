Bengaluru: Deloitte Expands Global AI Simulation Centre of Excellence

Bengaluru: Deloitte has announced a major expansion of its Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Simulation Centre of Excellence (CoE) in India, as part of its broader $3 billion investment in Generative AI (GenAI) through FY30.

The move underscores Deloitte’s commitment to leveraging AI-driven innovations to enhance decision-making, risk mitigation, and maximize return on investment (ROI) for businesses worldwide.

AI-Powered Transformation: Deloitte’s Vision for the Future

Initially launched in Bengaluru, the Simulation CoE aims to support Deloitte’s global operations by offering next-generation capabilities in AI simulation, digital twins, scenario modeling, and multi-agent systems. The expansion of this CoE will play a critical role in pioneering advancements across multiple industries and technologies, including:

5G and 6G Networks

Internet of Things (IoT)

Industrial Metaverse

Space Tech

Physical Robotics

Nanotechnology

With real-time insights, Deloitte’s AI-driven simulation models will empower organizations to make data-driven strategic decisions, enhance efficiency, and reduce operational risks.

Why India? The Strategic Choice of Bengaluru for AI Excellence

The decision to establish and expand the AI Simulation CoE in Bengaluru is backed by India’s unique position as a global hub for innovation. According to Rohit Berry, President of Strategy, Risk, and Transactions, Deloitte South Asia, India offers a skilled talent pool, cost efficiency, advanced software engineering capabilities, and a favorable business environment—key ingredients for fostering technological breakthroughs.

Furthermore, the Indian government’s initiatives to strengthen AI capabilities are aligned with Deloitte’s mission. The vision of “Making AI in India” and “Making AI Work for India” is driving massive digital transformation, enabling both local and international businesses to harness AI’s power for large-scale impact.

How the AI Simulation CoE Will Shape the Digital Economy

Deloitte’s Global AI Simulation CoE is set to accelerate the development of innovative AI solutions by:

Enhancing Digital Economy Growth : By fostering AI-powered innovation, the CoE will contribute to India’s rapidly expanding digital economy , creating new investment opportunities and job growth.

: By fostering AI-powered innovation, the CoE will contribute to , creating new investment opportunities and job growth. Solving Complex Global Challenges : AI simulation technologies will help businesses and governments model real-world scenarios , enabling better decision-making and problem-solving at scale.

: AI simulation technologies will help businesses and governments , enabling better decision-making and problem-solving at scale. Strengthening Enterprise AI Adoption : Companies across industries will have access to cutting-edge AI solutions , enabling them to optimize operations and enhance productivity .

: Companies across industries will have access to , enabling them to optimize operations and . Expanding Deloitte’s Global GenAI Market Incubator: The CoE will augment Deloitte’s GenAI expertise, offering businesses a dynamic and forward-thinking approach to AI adoption and implementation.

Industry Leaders Welcome AI Simulation CoE Expansion

Deloitte’s top executives and global leaders have praised the expansion of the AI Simulation CoE, emphasizing its transformative impact on businesses. Nicolai Andersen, Deloitte’s Global Strategy, Risk & Transactions Leader, highlighted that the Simulation CoE will revolutionize the way organizations develop business strategies by offering cutting-edge AI-driven insights.

Additionally, Deloitte’s collaboration with regional centers across the globe will ensure global connectivity, enabling businesses worldwide to explore the expansive potential of GenAI.