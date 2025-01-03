Denmark, Greece, Pakistan, Panama, and Somalia Join UN Security Council as Non-Permanent Members

United Nations: Denmark, Greece, Pakistan, Panama, and Somalia have officially assumed their responsibilities as non-permanent members of the UN Security Council. Their two-year term began on January 1, 2025, as the council resumed its first working day after the Christmas and New Year break.

New Members Replace Outgoing Countries

The five countries replace Ecuador, Japan, Malta, Mozambique, and Switzerland, who completed their tenure. The flag installation ceremony marking the start of the new term was held at the UN Headquarters in New York, where the new members officially took on their roles.

Ceremony and Leadership Remarks

During the ceremony, Kazakh UN ambassador Kairat Umarov, who presided over the event, congratulated the five new members, wishing them success in their term. The flag installation tradition was first initiated by Kazakhstan in 2018.

Algerian UN ambassador Amar Bendjama, as president of the Security Council for January, welcomed the new members and thanked the outgoing countries for their contributions. He described serving on the Security Council as both an “immense privilege” and a “huge responsibility,” urging members to collaborate effectively to address global challenges and uphold multilateralism.

The Role of Non-Permanent Security Council Members

The UN Security Council consists of 15 members, five of which are permanent members: Britain, China, France, Russia, and the United States. The remaining ten are non-permanent members who are elected for two-year terms by the UN General Assembly. Each year, five non-permanent members are replaced.

New Responsibilities Begin

With the installation of their flags, the new non-permanent members of the Security Council begin their work, joining the global diplomatic efforts to address international peace and security challenges. Their term will focus on upholding the values of multilateral cooperation and contributing to decisions on critical global issues.

Follow our coverage for updates on the UN Security Council and the new non-permanent members as they take on their roles in shaping international policies and resolving global conflicts.