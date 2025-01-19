Dense Fog Disrupts Delhi-NCR: 41 Trains Delayed as Travel Challenges Mount

New Delhi: Delhi-NCR woke up to a dense fog cover on Sunday, bringing visibility to alarmingly low levels and significantly impacting train schedules.

With temperatures dipping to 10°C, commuters faced a tough morning as transportation delays compounded the difficulties brought on by the cold weather.

Train Services Severely Affected

The dense fog led to major disruptions in railway operations, with 47 trains originating from Delhi experiencing delays. Among these, 41 trains were significantly behind schedule, with some running over three hours late. Key trains impacted include:

KIR-ASR Express

Lichchavi Express

Gorkhdham Express

Purushottam Express

Mahabodhi Express

Malwa Express

Dakshin Express

In response, railway authorities revised the schedules of six trains to manage the disruptions better. Passengers departing from major hubs like New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin were advised to stay informed via official railway apps and station announcements to minimize inconvenience.

Persistent Cold Spell Forecasted

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi-NCR will continue to experience dense fog until January 21. Light rain or thundershowers are expected to bring some relief on January 22 and 23. Morning temperatures are predicted to range between 7°C and 12°C, while daytime highs may hover around 18°C to 21°C.

Beyond Delhi, dense fog is anticipated in Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab, and eastern Uttar Pradesh during nighttime and early morning hours. Northern Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan will remain under a cold spell, with maximum temperatures staying below average throughout the weekend.

Air Quality Deteriorates Amid Foggy Conditions

The dense fog has also worsened Delhi’s air quality, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) dropping to 335, categorized as ‘very poor’ by the Sameer app.

This marks a sharp decline from Saturday’s AQI reading of 248. Despite the recent improvement in air quality that led the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to lift Stage-III curbs under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), the foggy conditions have reversed the trend.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation and are urging residents to take precautions to protect themselves from the adverse effects of poor air quality.

Support for Vulnerable Populations

The harsh weather has prompted many homeless individuals to seek shelter in night shelters. Local authorities have ramped up efforts to ensure adequate facilities and provisions, aiming to protect vulnerable populations from the extreme cold.

Weather Impact Across Regions

While northern India grapples with dense fog and cold conditions, southern states like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh are witnessing intermittent rainfall.

Coastal Tamil Nadu, in particular, is expected to see isolated thunderstorms, with rainfall intensity peaking over the weekend, especially in southern districts.

