Dense Fog Disrupts Delhi-NCR: 150 Flights and 26 Trains Delayed Due to Zero Visibility

New Delhi: Severe fog blanketed the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) on Friday, significantly reducing visibility and disrupting transportation.

Over 150 flights were delayed by an average of 41 minutes, and 26 trains experienced delays, leaving passengers stranded and travel plans disrupted.

Flight Operations Affected Amid Dense Fogs

The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) issued a statement acknowledging the impact of dense fog on flight departures. Although CAT III-compliant flights continued to operate, the thick fog caused widespread delays. Passengers were advised to check with airlines for real-time updates and travel advisories.

Train Services Disrupted

The Indian Railways confirmed delays in 26 trains due to reduced visibility, affecting schedules and inconveniencing commuters. Railways urged travelers to verify train statuses before heading to stations to avoid undue hardship.

Fog Warnings Across North India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued moderate to very dense fog warnings for several regions, including Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan. This marks the continuation of a trend, as North India has experienced frequent transportation disruptions due to fog over the past few weeks.

Road Traffic Slows to a Crawl

Vehicular movement was heavily impacted, with drivers in Delhi-NCR resorting to hazard lights to combat the poor visibility and prevent accidents. Traffic crawled in major parts of the city as dense fog shrouded roads.

Air Quality Index (AQI) Hits Severe Levels

Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) plunged into the ‘severe’ category, recorded at 408 early Friday morning, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Neighboring areas like Noida and Ghaziabad reported ‘very poor’ AQI levels at 328 and 318, respectively, while Gurugram and Faridabad also fell into the ‘very poor’ bracket with AQIs of 303 and 317.

Understanding AQI Categories

0–50: Good

Good 51–100: Satisfactory

Satisfactory 101–200: Moderate

Moderate 201–300: Poor

Poor 301–400: Very Poor

Very Poor 401–500: Severe

IMD forecasted Delhi’s minimum temperature at 9.6°C on Friday, with maximum and minimum temperatures expected to range between 6°C and 20°C over the next few days. The cold wave, coupled with high pollution levels, has made conditions challenging for residents.

Re-Implementation of GRAP Stage 3 Curbs

Amid deteriorating air quality, the Centre’s air quality panel reinstated Stage 3 restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). These measures include banning construction activities and restricting industrial operations to curb emissions and mitigate worsening pollution levels.

Precautions for Residents

Travel Safety: Plan your journeys considering potential delays in flights, trains, and road traffic.

Plan your journeys considering potential delays in flights, trains, and road traffic. Health Advisory: Avoid outdoor activities, especially in the early morning and late evening. Use N95 masks to minimize exposure to pollutants.

Avoid outdoor activities, especially in the early morning and late evening. Use N95 masks to minimize exposure to pollutants. Check Updates: Regularly monitor weather and transportation updates to stay informed.

The Delhi-NCR region continues to grapple with the dual challenges of fog and pollution, making it crucial for residents and travelers to remain vigilant and prepared.