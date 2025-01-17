Dense Fog Disrupts Train Services in Delhi-NCR Amid Air Quality Improvement

New Delhi: Dense fog enveloped Delhi and its neighboring areas on Friday, causing significant disruptions to train services. According to reports, 27 trains originating from various stations in the capital were delayed due to poor visibility.

While travel was impacted, the city’s air quality saw a notable improvement, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 294, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Improved Air Quality and Rising Temperatures

Delhi’s air quality showed signs of recovery following the revocation of Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) on Thursday.

The improvement was attributed to a western disturbance that brought light rainfall and strong surface winds from late Wednesday to Thursday morning.

These weather conditions played a crucial role in dispersing pollutants, easing the AQI from 386 on Wednesday to 302 on Thursday afternoon. By 8 p.m. Thursday, the AQI further improved to 288, transitioning from the “very poor” category to the “poor” range.

In tandem with improved air quality, the city experienced a rise in temperatures. The minimum temperature climbed to 10.3 degrees Celsius on Thursday, up from 6 degrees Celsius the previous day, exceeding the seasonal average by three degrees.

The maximum temperature also increased, reaching 19.6 degrees Celsius compared to 18.1 degrees Celsius the day prior.

Rainfall and Its Impact

Rainfall data from the Safdarjung weather station, considered representative of Delhi’s climate, showed 3.9 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours leading up to 8:30 a.m. on Thursday. Other locations recorded higher rainfall, with Palam reporting 10.1 mm and the Ridge station registering 9.7 mm.

The light showers, combined with strong winds, contributed to the dispersion of airborne pollutants, facilitating the improvement in air quality.

Train Services Affected by Dense Fog

Despite the improvement in air quality, dense fog continued to pose challenges for commuters. Visibility was severely impacted, causing delays for 27 trains across Delhi and its surrounding regions. Travelers were advised to check updated schedules before heading to stations to avoid inconvenience.

Weather Forecast and Alerts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for dense to very dense fog in Delhi-NCR on Friday and Saturday, warning of potential travel disruptions.

Additionally, another western disturbance is expected to affect northwest India starting January 18, potentially bringing light rainfall to the region on January 21.

