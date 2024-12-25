Dense Fog Engulfs Delhi Amid ‘Very Poor’ Air Quality Levels

New Delhi: Delhi began Wednesday under a dense layer of fog, significantly reducing visibility across the city. As the air quality continues to be a concern, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 7 a.m. stood at 333, categorized as ‘very poor’.

This marks a slight improvement compared to the previous day’s ‘severe’ levels, offering a glimmer of hope amid ongoing pollution woes.

The dense fog brought widespread disruptions, impacting both rail and air travel. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of nine degrees Celsius, adding to the chilly and hazy conditions. Visibility levels were notably poor, with commuters experiencing challenges navigating the city’s roads and highways.

Impact on Train and Air Travel

Train Services

The heavy fog caused delays in rail traffic, with 20 trains heading to Delhi from various parts of the country running late. Passengers were advised to stay updated on train schedules as disruptions continued through the morning.

Flight Operations

At Delhi Airport, authorities issued an advisory to passengers, warning that flights not equipped with CAT III technology could face delays. Travelers were urged to contact their respective airlines for the latest updates on flight statuses.

Air Quality: A Gradual Improvement

While the AQI at 7 a.m. on December 25 remained in the ‘very poor’ category, it showed progress from earlier levels. On December 24, the AQI had dropped from ‘severe’ to 369 by 4 p.m., prompting the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to ease Stage IV restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). However, measures under Stages I, II, and III remain in place to prevent further degradation of air quality.

Area-Wise AQI Data

Anand Vihar : AQI at 366

: AQI at 366 Alipur : AQI at 324

: AQI at 324 Ashok Vihar: AQI at 373 Other key areas across the national capital also reported AQI levels in the ‘very poor’ category, highlighting the persistent challenge of pollution in the region.

Winter’s Role in Pollution Levels

As winter deepens, lower temperatures and reduced wind speeds are contributing to the accumulation of pollutants in the air. Authorities and environmental experts stress the importance of continued monitoring and public cooperation to mitigate pollution levels. Vulnerable groups, including children, the elderly, and individuals with pre-existing respiratory conditions, are particularly advised to take precautions.

Efforts to Combat Pollution

The CAQM’s decision to lift Stage IV measures follows signs of improvement in air quality, but challenges remain. Residents are urged to adhere to existing guidelines, including:

Minimizing outdoor activities during peak pollution hours.

Avoiding the use of personal vehicles when possible.

Properly disposing of waste to prevent open burning.

These measures are critical to sustaining recent progress and ensuring a healthier environment for Delhi’s residents.

CPCB’s AQI Classification and Health Risks

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) classifies AQI levels as follows:

Good (0-50) : Minimal impact on health.

: Minimal impact on health. Satisfactory (51-100) : Minor discomfort to sensitive groups.

: Minor discomfort to sensitive groups. Moderate (101-200) : Breathing discomfort to vulnerable individuals.

: Breathing discomfort to vulnerable individuals. Poor (201-300) : Breathing discomfort to most people on prolonged exposure.

: Breathing discomfort to most people on prolonged exposure. Very Poor (301-400) : Health risks for all, especially vulnerable groups.

: Health risks for all, especially vulnerable groups. Severe (401-450) : Serious health effects on prolonged exposure.

: Serious health effects on prolonged exposure. Severe Plus (450+): Emergency-level health impacts.

With Delhi currently in the ‘very poor’ range, health experts recommend wearing masks, using air purifiers indoors, and staying informed on daily AQI updates to minimize exposure.

Weather Forecast and Future Outlook

Mixed weather conditions are expected in the coming days, with foggy mornings likely to persist. Meteorologists predict a gradual rise in daytime temperatures, which may help disperse pollutants. However, the need for sustained efforts to tackle pollution remains critical.

Public Cooperation: A Key to Success

Authorities emphasize that tackling Delhi’s air quality crisis requires collective action. Residents are encouraged to:

Reduce waste generation and participate in local clean-up drives.

Use public transportation or carpool to reduce vehicular emissions.

Support tree plantation initiatives to improve green cover.

VIDEO | Thick layer of fog covers Delhi as cold weather conditions persist in the national capital. Visuals from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium area.



(Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7)#DelhiWeather #DelhiFog pic.twitter.com/0npHox5IBy — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 25, 2024

Delhi’s battle against pollution is far from over, but the recent improvements signal that concerted efforts can make a difference. As the city navigates the winter season, staying vigilant and proactive will be essential to ensuring healthier air for all.