“Did Modi ji deposit Rs. 15 lakh each in the accounts of the poor? CM Revanth Reddy Dodges Questions on Electoral Guarantees

New Delhi—Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, during a national television interview on Friday, faced questions regarding his government’s failure to implement electoral promises made to the public, including financial aid for farmers, farm laborers, and women. However, Reddy avoided addressing the concerns directly, instead turning the spotlight on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s unfulfilled promises.

The Telangana government had promised several financial guarantees before the elections, including Rs. 15,000 per acre for farmers and Rs. 12,000 for farm laborers, along with monthly financial assistance to women. When questioned about the delay in fulfilling these promises, CM Reddy deflected the inquiries, choosing to highlight national issues.

“Did Modi ji deposit Rs. 15 lakh each in the accounts of the poor, or did he double the income of farmers as promised?” Revanth Reddy responded, shifting focus away from his own government’s unfulfilled guarantees.

The interview, aired on a prominent national news channel, quickly turned into a debate about the comparison between state and central government promises. While Revanth Reddy refrained from providing specific details on the Telangana government’s progress, his remarks on Modi’s national promises became the focal point of the discussion.

Also Read: AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi Criticizes PM Over Waqf Properties, Refers to Article 26 of the Indian Constitution: Video

Reddy’s attempt to shift the narrative comes amid mounting pressure on his administration to fulfill the promises made during the election campaign. Critics argue that the delay in implementation of key promises is beginning to erode public confidence in the government’s commitment to welfare schemes.

Opposition leaders have criticized the CM for failing to deliver on basic promises that were central to his party’s election platform. “People of Telangana were hopeful about the financial aid promised to them. However, the government’s inability to implement these guarantees is a matter of concern,” an opposition leader stated.

Despite Reddy’s attempt to pivot the conversation, the lack of progress on key guarantees remains a critical issue for the ruling government, which faces increasing scrutiny as it moves forward with its tenure.

As the situation develops, citizens and political observers alike are keen to see whether the Telangana government will address these concerns and fulfill its electoral commitments.