Diljit Dosanjh visits Gurdwara in Hyderabad on the occasion of Gurpurab

Mumbai: Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh, who is all set to perform in Hyderabad on Friday, took out time to pray at a Gurdwara in the city of Nizams on the occasion of Gurpurab.

Diljit took to Instagram, where he was seen praying in the Gurdwara, having kada prasad, posing with fans waiting for him outside the gurudwara.

For the caption, he wrote: Gurpurab Dian Sareyan Nu Vadhaiyan Har Saal di Tara’n Es Vaar v Baba Ji Ne v Baut Kirpa Kiti… (Best wishes to all on Gurpurab. This time too Baba has blessed me a lot.)

SHUKAR TERA HEE NOOR NANAK. Shabad LIVE NOW on All Platforms (Shabad is out now on all platforms.) Nikke Hundeya Baut Suneya Eh Shabad… SHUKAR Baba Ji Da.”

Diljit is all set to perform in Hyderabad for his Dil-Luminati Indian tour. He earlier performed in Abu Dhabi, where before his performance was heard proudly saying “Punjabi aa gaye Abu Dhabi.”

Diljit took to Instagram, where he shared a glimpse of his performance in Abu Dhabi. Before starting, he said: “Punjabi aa gaye Abu Dhabi” and then crooned the number “Tu Mujhe Kabool” sung by Kavita Krishnamurthy and Mohammed Aziz from the 1992 movie “Khuda Gawah.”

He captioned the video: “Marhaba Abu Dhabi.”

“Khuda Gawah” is a 1992 Indian epic drama directed by Mukul S. Anand. It stars Amitabh Bachchan, Sridevi in a double role, Nagarjuna, Shilpa Shirodkar, Danny Denzongpa, Kiran Kumar in pivotal roles.

In the film, Badshah Khan travels from Afghanistan to India to find the killer of Benazir’s father so that he can impress her. He succeeds but soon finds himself framed for a murder and trapped in an Indian prison.

It was on November 4, when Diljit departed from Jaipur after his concert was held on Sunday. Diljit was seen wearing a red turban and black sweatshirt at the airport with Jaipur written in red on it.

“I have received a lot of love from Jaipur. I will never forget this love. Diljit in fact also shared a post on his X handle.

“Thank You So Much Jaipur. A lot of love and respect for everyone Thanks to @jaipur_police for Your Cooperation & Support DIL-LUMINATI TOUR Year 24.”