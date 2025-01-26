Discontent Grows: Telangana Farmers Vow to Fight RRR Project Land Takeover

Hyderabad: Farmers across Telangana are stepping up their protests against the Regional Ring Road (RRR) Project, which poses a significant threat of displacement from their ancestral lands in various districts. Despite numerous appeals, the state government has reportedly ignored their concerns, fueling widespread dissatisfaction among the affected communities.

Farmers’ Protests Thwarted

Recently, farmers attempting a peaceful demonstration near the Bhongir collectorate were blocked, sparking outrage. On Sunday, a meeting held in Raigiri saw the announcement of a new plan of action, which is expected to be finalized after consultations with families at risk of displacement due to the land acquisition.

Avusetty Pandu, a leader of the Joint Action Committee (JAC), voiced his frustration over the government’s inaction, noting that repeated efforts to reach Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s office have been futile.

Broken Promises by Congress Leaders

Pandu also criticized senior Congress leaders, including Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, and Telangana State Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Commission Chairman M. Kodanda Reddy, for their lack of action. Before coming to power, these leaders had expressed solidarity with the farmers. However, after forming the government, they have allegedly distanced themselves from the farmers’ concerns.

Key Issues: Beyond Compensation

The farmers’ grievances are not limited to compensation. Many are unwilling to give up their ancestral lands for the project, which has already been challenged in court. Six villages in the Bhongir revenue division have been severely affected by the land acquisition, with properties near the collectorate also falling under the acquisition zone.

Farmers in Choutuppal face added distress as residential areas are being targeted for acquisition. Compensation in these municipal zones is reportedly limited to double the land value, in contrast to the threefold compensation offered in non-municipal areas. For instance, in Bhongir district, lands are being compensated at Rs 48 lakh per acre (three times the market rate of Rs 16 lakh), while lands in municipal zones receive only double the value.

Farmers Remain Resolute

Despite government efforts to engage farmers in compensation talks, many have refused to participate, citing their unwillingness to part with ancestral properties. Congress leaders in the state have also criticized the acquisition of lands within municipal limits, calling for government intervention to address the issue.

Future Course of Action

The affected farmers are now strategizing their next steps in their fight against the RRR Project. With six villages directly impacted and legal challenges ongoing, the protests are expected to intensify further in the coming weeks.