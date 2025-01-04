Andhra Pradesh

Dry Weather Predicted in Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema for the Next Week: Met Department

The Meteorological Centre has forecast dry weather across Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema for the next seven days, bringing relief from recent weather fluctuations.

Fouzia Farhana4 January 2025 - 16:07
Amaravati: The Meteorological Centre has forecast dry weather across Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema for the next seven days, bringing relief from recent weather fluctuations.

Also Read: Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu Responds to Alleged Bribery in Power Deals with SECI

Weather Outlook for the Week

  • Dry Conditions: Dry weather is expected to persist in the regions of Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema.
  • Fog Alert: Shallow fog may occur at isolated locations within these areas over the next 24 hours, as per the Met department.

Recent Weather Observations

  • Last 24 Hours: Dry weather prevailed across Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema, maintaining stable atmospheric conditions.
  • Minimum Temperature: Arogyavaram in Rayalaseema recorded the lowest temperature of 13°C during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.
Implications for Residents

The forecast suggests stable weather, favorable for outdoor activities and agricultural operations. However, individuals traveling early in the morning should exercise caution in areas with fog.

The dry spell in Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema is set to continue, accompanied by cooler nights in some regions. Stay updated with local weather reports to plan your week accordingly.

