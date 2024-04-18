Dubai Residents Stunned as Sky Turns Green During Heavy Rainfall: Video

Viral Video Captures Unprecedented Weather Phenomenon Amid Heaviest Rainfall in 75 Years

Dubai recently found itself in the midst of an extraordinary weather occurrence as the city experienced its heaviest rainfall in 75 years. The unprecedented downpour transformed the bustling metropolis into a waterlogged maze, bringing traffic to a standstill, grounding flights, and prompting the closure of schools across the region.

Amid the chaos, a viral video emerged capturing a surreal moment when the typically grey skyline of Dubai took on an eerie green hue during the storm. Shared by an astounded observer on social media platform X, the 23-second clip quickly garnered widespread attention, accumulating over 1.4 lakh views and nearly 700 likes within a day of its posting.

Commentary from X users reflected a mixture of surprise and speculation regarding the unusual phenomenon. Some expressed astonishment at the unexpected weather, while others pondered the potential causes behind the green-tinted sky. One user suggested the possibility of cloud seeding, while another linked the phenomenon to hail or tornado activity, drawing parallels with similar occurrences witnessed elsewhere.

Sky Turns GREEN In DUBAI!



Actual footage from the storm in #Dubai today. pic.twitter.com/x8kQe85Lto — Mister J. – مسٹر جے (@Angryman_J) April 16, 2024

In an attempt to shed light on the mystery, experts referenced an article from Fox News, explaining that the green sky phenomenon occurs when light scattered by the atmosphere illuminates ice droplets within storm clouds. According to officials from the National Weather Service, the scattering of blue light by water and ice particles in clouds with significant depth and water content results in the appearance of a green glow when illuminated by reddish light.

Despite the spectacle of a green sky, the article emphasized that there is no established correlation between this phenomenon and tornado formation, dispelling any concerns of imminent danger associated with the unusual coloration.

As Dubai grapples with the aftermath of this historic weather event, the viral video serves as a reminder of nature’s unpredictability and the awe-inspiring beauty of atmospheric phenomena.