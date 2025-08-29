Dubai’s Driven Properties Expands to India, Opens first Office in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Driven Properties, a Dubai-headquartered real estate brokerage with a presence in 40 countries, opened its first office in India at Hyderabad on Friday. The new office is located at Dullas Centre, Knowledge City, Madhapur.

Speaking at the inauguration, Driven Properties India Managing Director Shaik Suleman said the company’s entry into India marks a significant step in its global journey.

“For over a decade, our story has been about simplifying investment, building trust, and proving that clarity always wins over confusion. Today, that story expands to India, beginning right here in Hyderabad,” he said.

Suleman added that Driven Properties aims to be more than just a sales partner for builders, positioning itself as a “growth partner” by bringing global expertise, a wide network, and investor trust to Hyderabad’s booming real estate sector.

He stressed that the company’s approach focuses on transparency, professionalism, and providing clarity in a noisy market.

CREDAI-Hyderabad President (Elect) Gummi Ram Reddy, who attended the inauguration, congratulated the company and said its entry highlights Hyderabad’s rapid growth.

“A Dubai-based company with a presence in 40 countries choosing Hyderabad reflects the city’s emergence as one of the fastest-growing real estate markets in India,” he said, adding that the city is now on par with global hubs in terms of real estate development.

Replying to media queries, Suleman said Hyderabad was a natural first choice for expansion due to its stability, transparency, IT-driven economy, and strong infrastructure. He added that Driven Properties plans to expand operations to other metro cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, in the near future.

The company’s Hyderabad office spans 3,000 square feet and will serve as a bridge between developers and investors. Driven’s wider group also operates 16 sister companies offering end-to-end services in real estate—from brokerage, property management, and leasing to development, furnishing, relocation support, and citizenship by investment.

“Hyderabad is a city of growth, and we see ourselves playing a key role in connecting global investors with quality projects here. Our target is to replicate the success we achieved in Dubai and help position Hyderabad as a leading destination for real estate investments,” Suleman said.