EAM Jaishankar assures TN CM to release Indian fishermen from Pakistan’s custody

Chennai: Union External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar has assured Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday that his Ministry would continue to make all necessary efforts to secure the early release and repatriation of Indian fishermen detained by Pakistan.

The assurance came in response to a letter from the Chief Minister, dated November 20, 2024, regarding the release of 14 Indian fishermen detained by Pakistani authorities on January 3, 2024.

Fourteen fishermen, including seven from Tamil Nadu, were taken into custody by the Pakistan Navy.

Also Read: Financial Intelligence Unit detects undisclosed income worth Rs 11,000 crore in 2024: Centre

In his letter to Chief Minister Stalin, EAM Jaishankar noted that the Indian High Commission in Islamabad has been actively seeking early consular access for the fishermen.

He also urged Pakistan to ensure their safety, security, and well-being until their repatriation.

“The High Commission will continue to follow up on the matter and make all necessary efforts for their early release and repatriation,” the Minister said in his letter.

He added that the Central government was aware of the detention of the fishermen and their boats — Shri Vraj Bhumi and Mandeep — by Pakistani authorities on January 3, 2024.

The matter has been taken up with the Pakistani government, and consular access has been requested but is yet to be provided.

The detained fishermen had reportedly ventured out from Porbandar, Gujarat, for fishing when they were apprehended by the Pakistan Navy along with their two mechanised fishing boats.

Stalin highlighted the humanitarian concerns and the prolonged detention of the fishermen.

“Given the prolonged detention and the humanitarian concerns involved, I request you to take up this matter in a tangible and meaningful manner through diplomatic channels to secure the immediate release of all the fishermen,” Stalin wrote.

Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu are often arrested and remanded in judicial custody by the Sri Lankan Navy.

Since June 16, 2024, the Sri Lankan Navy has reportedly arrested 425 Tamil Nadu fishermen and seized 58 boats.

This has led to widespread protests across Tamil Nadu’s coastal districts, demanding immediate intervention by the Indian government.

During a recent visit to Sri Lanka, EAM Jaishankar discussed the ongoing arrests with the Sri Lankan government, urging measures to prevent further detentions and boat seizures.

However, despite these diplomatic discussions, the arrests have continued, intensifying fears within the fishing community.