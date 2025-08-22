EAMCET 2025 Internal Sliding Allotment Result Out Today, Time of Result Notice, How to Check & The Next Steps.

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has published TS EAMCET 2025 Internal Sliding Allotment Result on the official site tgeapcetd.nic.in. The provisional seat allotment of candidates who applied to change their branches in their allotted colleges has become available.

Release Time and Access Details



The allotment result was anticipated to be between 10:00 AM and 1:00 PM and a backup period of 6:00 PM will be considered in case of delay. Students may verify their status using their login credentials through the candidate portal which is accessed using hall ticket number, login ID, password, and date of birth.

Download the seat allotment letter on the portal.

Self-reporting online and reporting to the allotted college-in case of branch change- will be completed by August 23, 2025.

Colleges are free to start making spot admissions after August 23, as the seats as per the in-demand round are available.

This Internal Sliding round is the third counselling round

Phase 1 assignment date on July 18

Phase 2 – July 29

Round 3 August 10

Web options, seat allocations, payment of tuition fee and reporting are some of the activities in each round.

Summary of Key Dates

Event

Date

Internal Sliding Options Entry

August 18–19, 2025

Internal Sliding Allotment Released

August 22, 2025

Self-Reporting & College Reporting Deadline

August 22–23, 2025

As the TS EAMCET Internal Sliding allotment was released today (26.08.2020), it is the last opportunity that engineering aspirants in Telangana have, to change their branches in the colleges they are already studying in, though they need to be quick to secure and finalize their admissions.