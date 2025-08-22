EAMCET 2025 Internal Sliding Allotment Result Out Today, Time of Result Notice, How to Check & The Next Steps.
The result of allotment of seats by way of the internal sliding process was published on August 22, 2025 between 10 AM-1 PM (latest by 6 PM). Self-report your allotment, as well as a full completion of the self-reporting and college reporting, must be completed on or before August 23. Here's how.
Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has published TS EAMCET 2025 Internal Sliding Allotment Result on the official site tgeapcetd.nic.in. The provisional seat allotment of candidates who applied to change their branches in their allotted colleges has become available.
Table of Contents
Release Time and Access Details
The allotment result was anticipated to be between 10:00 AM and 1:00 PM and a backup period of 6:00 PM will be considered in case of delay. Students may verify their status using their login credentials through the candidate portal which is accessed using hall ticket number, login ID, password, and date of birth.
What Candidates Must Do Next
Download the seat allotment letter on the portal.
Self-reporting online and reporting to the allotted college-in case of branch change- will be completed by August 23, 2025.
Colleges are free to start making spot admissions after August 23, as the seats as per the in-demand round are available.
This Internal Sliding round is the third counselling round
Phase 1 assignment date on July 18
Phase 2 – July 29
Round 3 August 10
Web options, seat allocations, payment of tuition fee and reporting are some of the activities in each round.
Summary of Key Dates
Event
Date
Internal Sliding Options Entry
August 18–19, 2025
Internal Sliding Allotment Released
August 22, 2025
Self-Reporting & College Reporting Deadline
August 22–23, 2025
As the TS EAMCET Internal Sliding allotment was released today (26.08.2020), it is the last opportunity that engineering aspirants in Telangana have, to change their branches in the colleges they are already studying in, though they need to be quick to secure and finalize their admissions.