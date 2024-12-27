North IndiaCrime & Accidents

Punjab: Eight killed, many injured in Bathinda bus accident

Eight people died, and many were injured on Friday when a private bus crashed through the railing of a bridge here and plunged into a drain a few feet below, police said.

Fouzia Farhana27 December 2024 - 19:15
Punjab: Eight killed, many injured in Bathinda bus accident
Punjab: Eight killed, many injured in Bathinda bus accident

Bathinda: Eight people died, and many were injured on Friday when a private bus crashed through the railing of a bridge here and plunged into a drain a few feet below, police said.

The bus had over 45 passengers and it fell in Lasara drain at Jeewan Singhwala village, officials said.

The accident occurred when the bus was enroute to Bathinda from Talwandi Sabo. Locals rushed to the spot immediately to help the passengers, they said.

Also Read: Two Killed in Hyderabad Bullet Bike Crash: Rider Suspected to be Drunk

Eight people have died in the accident, the police said.

Police and district administration also launched a rescue operation and took the injured to a hospital. A team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) also reached the spot to provide assistance, they added.

123 101 Punjab: Eight killed, many injured in Bathinda bus accident

The weather was inclement in the area, the officials said, while adding that exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.

12 10 Punjab: Eight killed, many injured in Bathinda bus accident

Bathinda Deputy Commissioner Showkat Ahmad Parray, who reached the spot to supervise the rescue operation, said medical teams and ambulances were rushed to the spot.

image 66 Punjab: Eight killed, many injured in Bathinda bus accident

Source
PTI
Tags
Fouzia Farhana27 December 2024 - 19:15

Related Articles

Two Killed in Hyderabad Bullet Bike Crash: Rider Suspected to be Drunk

Two Killed in Hyderabad Bullet Bike Crash: Rider Suspected to be Drunk

27 December 2024 - 18:59
Sonia Gandhi, Rahul, Kharge pay tributes to former PM Manmohan Singh

Sonia Gandhi, Rahul, Kharge pay tributes to former PM Manmohan Singh

27 December 2024 - 15:08
NGT takes suo Motu action over Jaipur coaching centre gas leak incident

NGT takes suo Motu action over Jaipur coaching centre gas leak incident

27 December 2024 - 13:14
Three labourers killed, 6 injured as transmission tower collapses in MP's Sidhi

Three labourers killed, 6 injured as transmission tower collapses in MP’s Sidhi

26 December 2024 - 18:22
Back to top button