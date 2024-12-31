Elon Musk Changes His Name at the Start of the New Year

In a surprising move at the start of the new year, Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and a global billionaire, changed his name on his official social media platform, X (formerly Twitter). Musk replaced his iconic surname with “Kekius Maximus,” leaving many netizens stunned. They immediately started speculating about the meaning of the new name.

Also Read: Important Update for Those Seeking Jobs in Norway: New Work Visa Rules

It was later revealed that “Kekius” refers to a cryptocurrency token that is available on several blockchain platforms. The sudden name change has raised questions and sparked curiosity among fans and followers.

Musk, who recently made headlines for surpassing $400 billion in personal wealth, continues to break records. According to the latest data from Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index, Musk’s wealth has reached an astonishing $447 billion, making him the first person to achieve this milestone.