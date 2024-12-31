US & Canada

Elon Musk Changes His Name at the Start of the New Year

It was later revealed that "Kekius" refers to a cryptocurrency token that is available on several blockchain platforms. The sudden name change has raised questions and sparked curiosity among fans and followers.

Syed Mubashir31 December 2024 - 18:43
In a surprising move at the start of the new year, Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and a global billionaire, changed his name on his official social media platform, X (formerly Twitter). Musk replaced his iconic surname with “Kekius Maximus,” leaving many netizens stunned. They immediately started speculating about the meaning of the new name.

Musk, who recently made headlines for surpassing $400 billion in personal wealth, continues to break records. According to the latest data from Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index, Musk’s wealth has reached an astonishing $447 billion, making him the first person to achieve this milestone.

Syed Mubashir31 December 2024 - 18:43

