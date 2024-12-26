Elon Musk Plans ‘Starbase’: A Dedicated City for SpaceX Employees

Elon Musk announces plans for ‘Starbase,’ a unique city in South Texas designed exclusively for SpaceX employees. Learn about this innovative corporate community.

South Texas: Elon Musk, the visionary CEO of SpaceX, has proposed the creation of Starbase, a unique city designed exclusively for SpaceX employees. Located near the company’s rocket launch facilities at Boca Chica Beach, this corporate-run town aims to provide housing and a close-knit community for its workforce.

Highlights of the Proposed City:

Location: Coastal South Texas, near Boca Chica Beach.

Coastal South Texas, near Boca Chica Beach. Population: Estimated at 500, including over 200 primary residents and 100 children.

Estimated at 500, including over 200 primary residents and 100 children. Purpose: To house SpaceX employees near their workplace, fostering a convenient and efficient living environment.

To house SpaceX employees near their workplace, fostering a convenient and efficient living environment. Administration: If approved, Gunnar Milburn, SpaceX‘s security manager, is expected to serve as the first mayor.

Details of the Petition:

SpaceX has formally petitioned Cameron County to establish Starbase as a new municipality. This step would allow the community to have its own local government, laws, police, and fire departments. Employees have shown overwhelming support, submitting a petition for a public vote on the city’s creation.

Broader Vision:

The plan for Starbase aligns with SpaceX’s shift of operations from California to Texas, accommodating the growing workforce near its South Texas launch site. Musk is also exploring housing solutions in Bastrop, near Austin, for employees of his other ventures, such as the X office, SpaceX manufacturing, and the Boring Company headquarters.

This innovative approach, if realized, would make Musk the first CEO to establish a corporate city, highlighting his commitment to redefining workplace ecosystems.