Elon Musk Slams Apple-Google Gemini Deal, Warns of ‘Unreasonable Concentration of Power’

New Delhi: Tesla CEO and founder of AI firm xAI, Elon Musk, on Tuesday sharply criticised Apple’s decision to adopt Google’s Gemini models for next‑generation Siri and Apple Foundation Models, calling it “an unreasonable concentration of power” for Google. Musk posted his criticism on the social media platform X after Google confirmed the multi‑year deal would supply Gemini models and cloud infrastructure to power Apple Intelligence features.

“This seems like an unreasonable concentration of power for Google, given that they also have Android and Chrome,” Musk wrote. The dispute comes at a time when Apple seeks to close its generative AI gap, and Google faces ongoing antitrust scrutiny in the US and overseas over its dominance in search, advertising, and browsers. Further, Musk’s AI firm xAI is suing Apple and OpenAI over an earlier integration of ChatGPT into Siri and Apple Intelligence as an optional add-on.

Musk alleged that Apple’s app Store practices disadvantage rivals such as Grok, and the lawsuit has survived initial dismissal and is set to proceed, according to multiple reports. The row also followed international backlash for Grok, which has been blocked in countries including Indonesia and Malaysia after allegations it generated non‑consensual sexualised images, including content involving minors.

India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) also cracked down on X Corp for failing to prevent the generation and circulation of obscene, nude, and indecent content on its platform. Google recently announced the introduction of new Gemini-powered experiences, including AI Inbox, for more helpful and personalised insights for its users.

The new capabilities have started rolling out in the US to Gmail users as well as Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers, said the company. Earlier this month, xAI announced completion of a $20 billion funding round from investors including Nvidia Corp., Valor Equity Partners, and the Qatar Investment Authority. The firm, which had already raised about $10 billion of corporate equity and debt in 2025, has been burning through about $1 billion per month. Musk had earlier confirmed that xAI is expanding data‑centre capacity in Memphis toward almost 2 gigawatts.