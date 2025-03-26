Hyderabad, Telangana: A new artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot developed by SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, known as “Grok,” has caught attention for its bold and often controversial responses to user queries. The AI bot, which has been creating a buzz across social media platforms, recently made waves with comments about Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s governance.

Grok’s Response Sparks Viral Reactions

The AI chatbot was asked by a user whether there was any truth to a video posted by Congress leaders portraying Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s rise in politics as a significant event. In response, Grok discussed various aspects of Revanth Reddy’s leadership in Telangana, including his efforts in job creation, farm loan waivers, and the state’s growing acceptance of artificial intelligence (AI).

According to Grok, Revanth Reddy’s tenure has led to key changes such as filling more than 57,000 jobs, improving agricultural support, and facilitating a significant reduction in unemployment rates—from 8.8% to 6.1%. The AI chatbot also highlighted the government’s initiatives like free bus rides for women, subsidized gas, and a focus on building infrastructure in the state.

Grok Highlights Positive Governance Changes

In a direct comparison to the previous administration under former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), Grok indicated that while KCR had made progress in infrastructure and GDP growth, Revanth Reddy’s focus on immediate welfare and employment benefits stood out.

The chatbot mentioned that the current governance under Revanth Reddy had a more “accessible” approach, especially with schemes benefiting women and the youth. Grok further suggested that the welfare-focused leadership of Revanth Reddy was better than the previous regime in terms of addressing people’s immediate needs.

The remarks made by Grok regarding the Telangana government have sparked strong reactions, especially from the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party. BRS leaders have dismissed Grok’s statements, attributing them to fabricated news reports. They criticized the AI bot’s comments, claiming it echoed “false reports” and suggested that the chatbot’s answers were biased.

BRS leaders have been quick to dismiss the AI’s views, claiming that the response might have been influenced by unreliable media sources or political propaganda.

Grok’s Rising Influence and Impact on Politics

Grok, Musk’s AI chatbot, continues to generate discussions not only for its ability to engage in lively conversations but also for its growing influence in political circles. With its unique ability to respond to user queries in an engaging manner, Grok is becoming an unconventional tool in gauging public opinions on governance and political matters.

As Grok’s popularity increases, it remains to be seen how its future interactions will shape political narratives and public discourse. For now, the Telangana political landscape is abuzz with discussions about the AI bot’s take on Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s administration.