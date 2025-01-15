Enforcement Directorate Launches Investigation into Fake Passport Scam, Collects Documents from Kolkata Police

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has initiated an investigation into the ongoing fake passport scam and has collected crucial documents from the Kolkata Police for examination.

A senior official confirmed that the ED has started reviewing these documents as part of its preliminary investigation into the racket.

The agency is expected to lodge a First Information Report (FIR) after a thorough review of the collected evidence.

ED’s Preliminary Investigation into the Fake Passport Racket

The ED’s investigation into the fake passport scam comes after Kolkata Police made significant arrests in connection with the fraudulent activities.

The central probe agency has taken possession of key documents, including FIR copies from the Bhowanipore Police Station. These documents contain vital information regarding the arrests made by the Kolkata Police in connection with the scam.

The ED’s primary focus is to understand the full scope of the scam, including the identity of those involved and the methods used to create and distribute fake passports. The agency has also collected information on the individuals arrested in the case and is analyzing the role of various entities in facilitating the illicit activities.

Arrests and Charges in the Fake Passport Scam

As of now, the Kolkata Police has arrested at least nine individuals in connection with the fake passport racket. The police have identified several suspects involved in forging documents and using fraudulent methods to obtain passports for clients.

These passports were then likely used for illegal travel or to facilitate other unlawful activities.

The arrested individuals are being interrogated to determine the full scale of the operation, including any international links that may have been involved. Authorities are working to uncover whether any government officials or employees were complicit in the fraudulent issuance of passports.

ED’s Next Steps and Potential FIR Filing

Following the collection of documents from Kolkata Police, the Enforcement Directorate will conduct a detailed analysis to determine the next steps in its investigation.

Once the preliminary review is completed, the agency is expected to file an FIR, which will mark the formal beginning of the ED’s involvement in the case.

The ED will decide which sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) should be applied based on the information gathered. The decision to lodge an FIR will depend on the evidence available and the nature of the criminal activities uncovered during the preliminary probe.

The ED is likely to pursue a comprehensive investigation to uncover the network behind the fake passport scam and the financial transactions that may have facilitated the illegal activities.

Given the seriousness of the case, the agency will also assess the potential involvement of international actors and investigate whether fake passports were being issued for illegal immigration or terrorism-related activities.

Broader Implications of the Fake Passport Scam

The fake passport racket has raised significant concerns about the security and integrity of India’s passport issuance system.

The fraudulent activities, which include the manipulation of official documents, have the potential to undermine national security by allowing unauthorized individuals to obtain legitimate travel documents. This could facilitate illegal migration, human trafficking, or even terrorism-related activities.

Authorities are now focusing on tightening security measures in the passport issuance process to prevent further instances of fraud. The investigation is also likely to prompt reforms in the documentation and verification procedures to ensure better transparency and accountability.