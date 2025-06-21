EOL Vehicles: Petrol and Diesel Ban will longer be sold to these Vehicles in Delhi Begins from July 1

New Delhi: In a major move to combat air pollution, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has announced that End-of-Life (EOL) vehicles will no longer be allowed to refuel at petrol and diesel stations in Delhi starting July 1, 2025.

This new regulation applies not only to locally registered vehicles but also to vehicles entering Delhi from other states. Vehicles classified as EOL—those older than 10 years (diesel) and 15 years (petrol)—will be barred from purchasing fuel.

Also Read: Telangana Rajiv Yuva Vikasam: When Will the Beneficiary List Be Released and Loans Disbursed?

ANPR Cameras Installed at Fuel Stations to Detect EOL Vehicles

To implement the rule, Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras are being installed at petrol stations across Delhi. Out of the 520 petrol pumps in the city, 500 have already been equipped with ANPR systems. The remaining pumps are expected to complete installation by June 30, 2025.

These cameras will automatically detect vehicles exceeding the allowed age limit, thereby preventing them from being refueled.

Fuel Ban to Extend to NCR Areas from November 1

The fuel restriction will also apply to nearby National Capital Region (NCR) areas, including:

Gurugram

Faridabad

Ghaziabad

Gautam Buddha Nagar

Sonipat

In these areas, the ban on fuel for EOL vehicles will come into effect from November 1, 2025. Authorities plan to install ANPR cameras in all petrol stations across these regions by October 31, 2025.

Timeline Extended for Other NCR Districts Until March 2026

For the remaining NCR districts, the deadline for enforcement has been extended to March 31, 2026. These regions will need to ensure ANPR camera installations and compliance by April 1, 2026, after which EOL vehicles will no longer receive fuel.

CAQM clarified that EOL buses, regardless of their registration location across India, will not be allowed to refuel within Delhi and designated NCR regions.

Massive EOL Vehicle Presence in Delhi-NCR

According to CAQM data:

62 lakh EOL vehicles are present in Delhi

are present in Delhi Of these, 41 lakh are two-wheelers

In the extended NCR region, there are over 44 lakh EOL vehicles

These numbers underline the significance of the move in curbing pollution from outdated and heavily polluting vehicles.

Strict Enforcement and Penalties Planned

CAQM member Virender Sharma confirmed that over 100 enforcement teams are ready to monitor compliance. Petrol stations found violating these new rules will face strict penalties.

The commission emphasizes that the initiative is crucial to improve air quality in Delhi-NCR, which consistently ranks among the most polluted regions in the world.