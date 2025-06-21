Telangana Rajiv Yuva Vikasam: When Will the Beneficiary List Be Released and Loans Disbursed?

The much-anticipated Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Scheme in Telangana is likely to face further delays due to financial constraints and administrative review processes. Initially scheduled to distribute approval letters to beneficiaries from June 2, the program has yet to see substantial progress, leaving lakhs of applicants in uncertainty.

Overwhelming Response Forces Government to Postpone Approvals

The Telangana government had earlier announced that beneficiaries would start receiving approval letters for unit loans ranging from ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh under the scheme starting in early June. However, due to an unexpectedly high number of applications, the authorities decided to defer the process for a more in-depth verification and review.

Despite the enthusiasm surrounding the scheme, no official update has been released since the postponement, adding to the growing concerns among applicants.

Financial Deficit Complicates Welfare Rollout

One of the key reasons behind the delay appears to be the state’s growing fiscal deficit. Reports suggest that the gap between revenue and expenditure has widened to nearly ₹9,000 crore. Moreover, significant ongoing expenses—including ₹9,000 crore disbursed under the Rythu Bharosa scheme and pending Dearness Allowance (DA) payments to government employees and pensioners—are further straining the state’s budget.

In light of these financial pressures, the Telangana government is reportedly considering delaying new welfare initiatives, including the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam scheme, to focus on effective implementation of existing schemes.

CM Revanth Reddy’s Focus on Streamlining Current Schemes

According to sources, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and key cabinet ministers recently held an informal meeting where they discussed shelving new schemes temporarily and emphasizing the efficient execution and promotion of ongoing welfare programs.

This decision could push the implementation of the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Scheme even further down the priority list.

Scheme Overview: Loan Categories and Massive Public Response

The Rajiv Yuva Vikasam scheme aims to empower unemployed youth from SC, ST, BC, and Minority communities across Telangana. The government had announced an allocation of ₹6,000 crore to benefit around 5 lakh youth.

The scheme, which accepted online applications from March 17 to April 14, received an overwhelming 16.22 lakh applications. The proposed loan units were categorized as follows:

Category 1 : Loans up to ₹50,000

: Loans up to ₹50,000 Category 2 : Loans between ₹50,000 and ₹1 lakh

: Loans between ₹50,000 and ₹1 lakh Category 3 : Loans between ₹1 lakh and ₹2 lakh

: Loans between ₹1 lakh and ₹2 lakh Category 4: Loans between ₹2 lakh and ₹4 lakh

This strong public response highlights the massive demand for employment-linked financial support, underscoring the importance of timely implementation.