Ex-MUDA Chairman K Marigowda Appears Before ED for Questioning in Connection with MUDA Site Allotment Scam

Bengaluru: K Marigowda, the former chairman of the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday for questioning related to the ongoing MUDA site allotment scam. The questioning is part of a broader investigation into allegations of financial irregularities and improper allotments of government land in Mysuru.

Marigowda Faces ED Questioning in MUDA Scam Probe

Marigowda, who resigned from his position as MUDA chairman last month citing personal reasons, arrived at the ED’s office in Shantinagar, Bengaluru, where he recorded his statement regarding the scam. The investigation by the ED follows claims of fraudulent allotment of MUDA sites, with several influential individuals allegedly benefiting from illegal land deals.

This development comes after the ED questioned several high-profile figures linked to the scandal, including Raichur Congress MP G Kumar Naik and former IAS officer C T Kumar, who previously served as the Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru district. The two were questioned for several hours on Wednesday by ED officials.

Allegations Involving Political Figures

The scam centers around the allotment of 14 MUDA sites in the upscale Mysuru area, allegedly tied to a land transaction involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s family. The Lokayukta police have already registered a case against Siddaramaiah, his wife Parvathi B M, and his brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy, among others. The charges stem from the acquisition of 3 acres and 16 guntas of agricultural land in Kesare village, allegedly exchanged for the MUDA sites.

The Lokayukta’s investigation has raised serious questions regarding the role of political figures and government officials in the land allotment process, which is suspected to have involved corruption and misuse of authority.

ED’s Money Laundering Probe

In addition to the Lokayukta’s investigation, the Enforcement Directorate is also probing the matter from a money laundering perspective. Earlier, the ED had carried out raids at multiple locations in Mysuru in connection with the scam, following a complaint lodged by activist Snehamayi Krishna. The money laundering angle suggests that illicit financial transactions may have been involved in the land deals.

The ED’s investigation into the MUDA scam is expected to delve deeper into the financial dealings and uncover the extent of the alleged corruption within the urban development authority.

Impact on Siddaramaiah’s Administration

The ongoing investigations into the MUDA site allotment scam have placed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his family under significant scrutiny. As the state’s top leader, Siddaramaiah’s political future could be impacted by the unfolding legal battles surrounding the alleged land deals. Opposition parties have already raised concerns about potential misuse of office and corruption within the state government.

What’s Next in the MUDA Scam Investigation?

As the ED continues its investigation, more individuals may be called in for questioning, and further raids could be carried out to uncover additional details of the scam. The involvement of high-profile political figures and the scale of the land allotment scandal have made this case a major political and legal issue in Karnataka.

