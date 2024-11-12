Fake Passports, Aadhaar Cards Seized in ED Raids on Bangladeshi Infiltration Network

Ranchi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has intensified its crackdown on a Bangladeshi infiltration network with raids conducted at 17 locations across Jharkhand and West Bengal. The operation on Tuesday unearthed fake passports, forged Aadhaar cards, illegal weapons, and other incriminating materials.

The ED’s investigation is focused on criminal activities and illegal immigration linked to Bangladeshi nationals. During the raids, officials seized critical documents, including property records, cash, jewellery, printing materials, machines, and blank Aadhaar forms used for forgeries.

The searches are ongoing in Ranchi, Pakur, and several cities in West Bengal. Key locations in Ranchi, such as Hotel Skyline, Ashvi Diagnostic, Bali Resort, and Mountain View Resort in Bariatu, have been targeted. In Pakur, the residence of Altaf Manak in Pirtalla is also under scrutiny.

Sources indicate the presence of a well-organized syndicate involved in providing illegal accommodations and counterfeit documents for Bangladeshi nationals. The group is reportedly connected to a broader hawala money laundering network.

The investigation gained momentum after an incident in June when Ranchi police detained three Bangladeshi women in a Bariatu hotel. One of the women confessed to crossing the Bangladesh border illegally with the assistance of private agents.

Money Laundering Case Under PMLA

Based on this incident, the ED registered a money laundering case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on September 16. The racket has been facilitating the illegal movement of individuals from West Bengal to Jharkhand using forged identification documents.

The ED has reported the seizure of significant evidence, including materials used for creating fake documents. A detailed analysis of the confiscated items is underway, with officials expecting further breakthroughs in the case.

As the investigation progresses, authorities anticipate uncovering deeper connections within this criminal network. The ED has vowed to take stringent action against those involved in such unlawful activities.

